Lorraine Kelly breaks silence on replacing Paul O’Grady: ‘What massive shoes to fill!’

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about replacing her late pal and fellow dog lover Paul O’Grady after taking on a new charity role.

The TV presenter has become an ambassador for StreetVet, a charity that helps homeless people look after their dogs. The role was previously filled by Paul, who passed away in March this year.

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about replacing her late pal Paul O’Grady (Credit: Cover Images)

Lorraine Kelly says she has ‘massive shoes to fill’

Breaking her silence, Lorraine said: “For goodness’ sake, what massive shoes to fill! I still can’t believe Paul’s not here. I still talk about him in the present tense.”

She continued to New! magazine: “He was such a force of nature and such a big personality. You know when we talk about people that walk into a room and just make people feel better? He was such a funny, funny, funny man, but very sharp, very intelligent, very brave, but so compassionate.”

Paul passed away in March this year (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady’s sudden death

Beloved comedian Paul died suddenly at the age of 67. His husband Andre Portasio said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

For goodness’ sake, what massive shoes to fill! I still can’t believe Paul’s not here. I still talk about him in the present tense.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul’s cause of death was later confirmed as sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Lorraine previously paid tribute to her friend, as she told fans about the time Paul joined her on her show on her 50th birthday.

Lorraine was friends with Paul (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

“It’s so so sad. But every time you think of him and you remember, you just smile and you laugh,” she said on her ITV show. “I turned 50 and they said to me, we’ve got a surprise for you, you don’t have to do anything, and Paul hosted the whole show.

“Do you remember when he had his own TV show, I stood in for him, and I have never been on a show where the atmosphere was so lovely. And that comes from the top. He was just so nice. And dogs loved him, they always know, don’t they.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly’s huge wealth ‘revealed’ as business empire ‘soars’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think