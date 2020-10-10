Lord Alan Sugar makes dig at ‘irritant’ Piers Morgan as he calls for knighthood

Lord Alan Sugar has made a dig at Piers Morgan after he called for a knighthood.

Good Morning Britain star Piers celebrated his ITV co-stars Lorraine Kelly and Dr Hilary Jones being recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List

Dr Hilary will receive an MBE for his work on GMB during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Lorraine will receive a CBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Piers Morgan wanted to know when he would be getting a knighthood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say?

Sharing GMB’s tweet announcing the news, the presenter wrote on Twitter: “Fabulous news.

Two wonderful people who fully deserve these honours.

Read more: Queen’s Birthday Honours List: The difference between MBE, OBE and CBE explained

Lord Sugar branded Piers Morgan an “irritant” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Apprentice host took the opportunity to mock Piers.

He wrote: “DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATH.

“THE ONLY THING YOU WILL RECOGNISED FOR IS A ‘GBI’ GREAT BIG IRRITANT.”

It comes after Lorraine said she felt “humbled” over receiving the honour.

RT: @PIERSMORGAN …….Fabulous news. Two wonderful people who fully deserve these honours.

She said: “This is such an unexpected honour.

“I’m very grateful and humbled – particularly as I’m in far more deserving company.

“All of those frontline workers are true heroes.”

Meanwhile, Dr Hilary also said he feels “humbled and delighted in equal measure”.

Lorraine will receive a CBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity (Credit: ITV)

What did Dr Hilary say?

He added: “I can only hope that my work in public health broadcasting and in medical practice over the last 40 years is truly worthy of it, in the full awareness that others from many different walks of life are even more deserving than myself.

“I shall continue this work for which I have an enduring passion and will continue to support the various amazing charities in which I am involved.”

The list, which recognises achievements of people across the UK, is usually published in June when Her Majesty, 94, celebrates her birthday.

However, this year, it’s postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Hilary also said he feels “humbled and delighted in equal measure” (Credit: ITV)

Who else will receive an honour?

Meanwhile, it’s been announced that former Great British Bake Off judge Mary will receive a damehood.

In addition, Sir David Attenborough will receive an upgrade to Knight Grand Cross for services to broadcasting and conservation.

Footballer Marcus Rashford, Joe Wicks and Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman were also named in the list.

England and Manchester United footballer Marcus has become an MBE for campaigning for the government to allow millions of children to claim free school meals during the summer holidays.

