Loose Women star Linda Robson once accidentally superglued her breasts to her car.

The 64-year-old made the shocking confession recently, revealing that it happened when she was trying to fix her car.

Linda Robson made a shocking revelation recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Loose Women star Linda makes shock confession

During a recent chat with The Sun, Linda revealed that she once superglued her breasts to the bonnet of her Mercedes.

The Loose Women star explained that she was driving when the wing mirror fell off.

Rather than taking it to the garage to get fixed, Linda decided to do some DIY and fix it herself.

She explained that her daughter held onto the wing mirror until they got home.

Linda then raced over to her local corner shop and bought some superglue.

“Then I superglued the wing mirror back on and leaned on it with my breasts and then my breasts got stuck to the wing mirror,” she said.

Things only went from bad to worse for the star, it seems.

“I swear to God, I’m not making it up. Then I shouted to the kids, ‘get me some scissors’,” she continued.

“I was leaning over and the T-shirt I was wearing was totally stuck to them, so we had to cut the T-shirt off to free me.”

Linda spoke about how she superglued her breast to her car (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson makes x-rated confession

This isn’t the first bizarre confession Linda has come out with recently.

Just last week, the star revealed to her fellow panelists (and the nation) that she’d once had an x-rated dream about Elton John.

“I had a bit of a naughty dream once because I’ve always had a crush on Elton John,” she said on the show.

“I’d read his book Rocketman and I had this dream that we were on the Eurostar and we had a little bit of a kiss and cuddle and I woke up the next morning about I thought I hope my husband doesn’t find out,” she continued.

Linda then went on to say that she even wrote to the singer about her naughty dream.

She added: “He sent me a letter back and said ‘Linda, it wasn’t the Eurostar, it was the Orient Express and we made so much noise they chucked us off.”

Linda swore on the show last week (Credit: ITV)

Linda swears on the show

In other Linda-related news, the star got in a bit of trouble after she swore on Friday’s (October 28) edition of Loose Women.

The episode, which was Halloween-themed, saw the panelists dress as characters from Alice in Wonderland.

Linda was dressed as Humpty Dumpty.

During the show, the panelists took part in some I’m A Celebrity-themed eating challenges.

It was during these challenges that the S-word slipped out of Linda’s mouth.

“If there was any bad language in there, let me apologise for it,” Kaye Adams later said.

“Linda Robson casually dropping the s-bomb there on #LooseWomen – and it took at least a minute for an apology,” one viewer ranted afterward.

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

