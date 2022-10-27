Linda Robson stuns Loose Women co-stars with ‘naughty dream’ confession on air

Loose Women today saw Linda Robson make a shocking confession about a naughty dream she’d had.

Linda’s remarks stunned both viewers and her co-stars alike.

Linda’s naughty remark on Loose Women today

Today’s edition of the show took a cheeky turn when the panelists opened up about some naughty dreams they’ve had before.

Judi Love confessed she’s had plenty of intimate dreams before – which is when Linda made her X-rated confession.

The 62-year-old revealed that she’d once dreamed about having a little “kiss and a cuddle” with Sir Elton John.

“I had a bit of a naughty dream once because I’ve always had a crush on Elton John,” she said.

“I’d read his book Rocketman and I had this dream that we were on the Eurostar and we had a little bit of a kiss and cuddle and I woke up the next morning about I thought I hope my husband doesn’t find out.”

Linda then went on to say that she wrote to the star about the dream she’d had about him.

“He sent me a letter back and said ‘Linda, it wasn’t the Eurostar, it was the Orient Express and we made so much noise they chucked us off’.”

The confession left Linda’s co-stars in laughter.

Gloria Hunniford makes cheeky remark

Linda isn’t the only panelist to make a risqué remark on the show recently.

Just yesterday, Gloria Hunniford made a cheeky X-rated comment that left Brenda Edwards stunned.

Discussing whether leopard print was making a comeback, Gloria showed off some leopard print items she has in her wardrobe.

She then left her co-stars gobsmacked when she revealed that she has leopard print negligee.

“It served me well. I’d forgotten about that,” Gloria, 82, said.

“I don’t even know what’s going on with you ladies today. It’s all a bit much,” Brenda confessed.

Carol McGiffin sparks complaints

Elsewhere in yesterday’s show, Carol McGiffin came under fire for her “moany” comments about Halloween.

The 62-year-old confessed that she isn’t a fan of the spooky celebration at all. In fact, Carol wants it banned!

“It’s a massive American import and I don’t remember it when I was younger, I really don’t,” she said.

“For me now, seeing grown-ups dressing up in such a competitive way, oh my god, I think it should be banned,” she continued.

“I’m not a fan of Halloween and I never have been. I do not want to dress up as a grown-up and walk around the streets.”

Many a viewer took issue with Carol’s opinion of Halloween.

“Carol is such a miserable [bleep]. Halloween is fun and for one day a year. Let people have joy.. because god do we need it!” one viewer tweeted.

“#LooseWomen is on in the background and all I can hear is Carol McGiffin constantly whinging and moaning…don’t think she could be any more miserable!!!” another said.

