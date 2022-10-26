Carol McGiffin branded ‘miserable’ over ‘moany’ comments on Loose Women today

Loose Women today saw Carol McGiffin share her controversial opinion on Halloween, and it’s safe to say a lot of viewers didn’t agree with her.

Many viewers took to Twitter during the show to slam Carol’s “moany” comments, with some even branding the star “miserable”.

Carol made her feelings about Halloween clear on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Carol’s ‘moany’ comments on Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Carol make her feelings about Halloween very, very clear.

The 62-year-old confessed that she isn’t a fan of the spooky celebration and wants it banned!

The discussion of Halloween was sparked when the Loose Women discussed how some websites have banned people from buying Jeffrey Dahmer costumes to wear this year.

“I’m not a fan of Halloween at all,” she confessed.

“It’s a massive American import and like you Jane [Moore] I don’t remember it when I was younger, I really don’t,” she said.

“Maybe it was talked about, or you did something with some apples or something,” she continued.

“Maybe that was Guy Fawkes [Night],” she mused. “Guy Fawkes was the big day.”

Carol explained why she doesn’t like Halloween (Credit: ITV)

Carol slams Halloween on Loose Women today

The panelist then went on to explain why she doesn’t like Halloween all that much.

“For me now, seeing grown-ups dressing up in such a competitive way, oh my god, I think it should be banned,” she said.

“They do it for their children,” Gloria Hunniford argued.

“They don’t do it for their children, they do it to beat their neighbours and have a better costume than their neighbours,” Carol fired back.

“I’m not a fan of Halloween and I never have been. I do not want to dress up as a grown-up and walk around the streets,” she continued.

“I think Halloween trick-or-treating is teaching kids to extort things from people.”

Carol’s comments came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Viewer slam Carol

Upon hearing Carol’s comments about Halloween, a number of viewers took to Twitter to slam her comments.

Some complained that Carol’s comments were “moany”, whilst others simply branded the star as “miserable”.

“Carol is such a miserable [bleep]. Halloween is fun and for one day a year. Let people have joy.. because god do we need it!” one viewer tweeted.

“#LooseWomen is on in the background and all I can hear is Carol McGiffin constantly whinging and moaning…don’t think she could be any more miserable!!!” another wrote.

“#Loosewomen cancel anything that’s fun then Carol, yeah? I’ve got pumpkins out, we don’t have kids, I don’t care about ‘competing’ with neighbours, but they’re there because they make me happy. Simple!” a third ranted.

However, one person said: “I bloody hate #halloween they get nothing at our house.”

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

