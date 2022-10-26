Brenda Edwards shocked by Gloria Hunniford’s risqué bedroom remark: ‘It’s too much’

Loose Women today saw Gloria Hunniford make a risque bedroom-related remark, leaving her fellow panelists stunned.

Brenda Edwards was so shocked that she had to tell Gloria that her confessions were “too much” for her!

Gloria rocked the leopard print on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Gloria makes shock remark on Loose Women today

Brenda was taken aback by Gloria’s bedroom confession during today’s show.

Gloria’s shocking comment came during a discussion over whether leopard print is making a comeback.

Gloria explained that she loves leopard print and has plenty of leopard-printed items in her wardrobe.

She then left the panel gobsmacked when she revealed that she has a leopard print negligee.

“It served me well. I’d forgotten about that,” the 82-year-old said.

“I don’t even know what’s going on with you ladies today. It’s all a bit much,” a stunned Brenda said.

She then went on to say that she isn’t a fan of leopard print. However, she heaped praise on Gloria’s appearance.

“You look really lovely and you can definitely pull it off,” she told her co-star.

Brenda was left stunned by Gloria’s shocking bedroom comment (Credit: ITV)

Viewers gush over Gloria

A number of viewers agreed with Brenda, with many taking to Twitter to gush over Gloria’s outfit.

“The leopard print suits Gloria!” one viewer said.

“Now Gloria is a lady after my own heart. Love the jacket,” another wrote.

“Gloria actually suits leopard prints,” a third tweeted.

“Leopard print will never go out of fashion,” another said.

Not everyone was a fan though.

“Gloria sweetie baby girl I like you but it’s giving Peggy Mitchell,” one viewer tweeted.

“Gloria really shouldn’t be dressed like that,” another said.

Carol’s comments about Halloween came under fire today (Credit: ITV)

Carol McGiffin slammed on Loose Women today

Elsewhere in today’s show, Carol McGiffin was slammed by viewers for making “moany” comments about Halloween.

During a discussion on the spooky celebration, Carol confessed that she doesn’t like Halloween “at all”.

“It’s a massive American import and I don’t remember it when I was younger, I really don’t,” she said.

“For me now, seeing grown-ups dressing up in such a competitive way, oh my god, I think it should be banned,” she then went on to say.

“I’m not a fan of Halloween and I never have been. I do not want to dress up as a grown-up and walk around the streets,” she added.

As expected, viewers weren’t impressed with Carol’s comments, with some branding the 62-year-old “miserable”.

“Carol is such a miserable [bleep]. Halloween is fun and for one day a year. Let people have joy.. because god do we need it!” one viewer tweeted.

Read more: Gloria Hunniford supported by co-stars as she breaks down over late daughter Caron on Loose Women

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.