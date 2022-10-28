Kaye Adams apologises on Loose Women over Linda Robson’s behaviour today

On Loose Women today, Kaye Adams had to apologise on behalf of co-host Linda Robson.

The presenter, 59, appeared on today’s show (October 28) with Linda, Frankie Bridge, Judi Love, and Nadia Sawalha.

Treating viewers to a Halloween-themed special, the ladies dressed up as characters from Alice in Wonderland.

The show then took a turn by having its own version of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!.

But Linda couldn’t help let the s-word slip when she found the challenge involved eating jellied eels.

While many of the ladies were in hysterics by the challenge, Judi certainly looked like she wanted to throw up.

Addressing viewers, Kaye then said: “If there was any bad language in there, let me apologise for it.”

Loose Women today

Taking to Twitter, many fans reacted to Linda’s on-air error.

One person said: “You can always rely on Linda to come out with something.”

A second wrote: “You can always trust potty mouth Linda to let loose #loosewomen.”

“Linda Robson casually dropping the s-bomb there on #LooseWomen – and it took at least a minute for an apology,” another added.

However some fans weren’t amused by the challenges.

One person said: “Safe to say #Loosewomen has hit an all-time low… Absolute car crash TV!”

A second commented: “Used to discuss interesting topics on this show, now they talk about rubbish most of the time, the show is going down the pan I’m afraid #loosewomen.”

And a third wrote: “Why is the Halloween show happening today when it is on Monday, and is Alice in Wonderland even related to Halloween? Or maybe it’s just me.”

Kaye’s Strictly Come Dancing exit

Kaye became the first contestant to be eliminated on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking about her time on the show, she told Strictly’s It Takes Two: “I did it as well as I could. As I’ve said from the beginning, I’m not a dancer but I gave it everything that I could.”

Showing credit to her dance partner Kai Widdrington, she said: “This man should be a motivational coach. I’ve learned so much from Kai, even beyond dancing.”

She continued: “There’s so many wonderful dancers [on the show]. Molly’s [Rainford] dance at the end was a joy to watch. Tyler [West] is going to be amazing. Richie [Anderson] and Helen [Skelton] as well.”

Kai then told Kaye: “I hope you can take away joy, because that was our main thing, that you enjoyed it and had fun.

“I think you can look back with fond memories and be glad that you said yes to do this.”

