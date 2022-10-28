Loose Women viewers divided over stars’ unrecognisable transformations for Halloween special

Loose Women viewers appeared divided today (October 28) as they reacted to the show’s Halloween special.

The special themed episode was based on Alice in Wonderland and called, Loose Women in Wonderland.

The ITV studio was decked out especially to look like the crazy world of Lewis Carroll’s children’s tale.

The Loose Women dressed up for the Halloween special (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women Halloween special today

Kaye Adams opened today’s show by welcoming the viewers to “Loose Women in Wonderland”, to excited cheers from the studio audience.

In usual Loose Women form, the show’s panellists Kaye, Judi Love, Frankie Bridge and Nadia Sawalha were all keen to embrace the fun.

Just like the studio around them, they too fitted to the theme, all dressed up as different Alice in Wonderland characters.

Judi Love took the star role as Alice herself, while Kaye was unrecognisable as the infamous Mad Hatter.

Judi shared her Halloween transformation on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Also getting in on the costume and makeup chaos were Nadia, who took on the role of the Queen of Hearts, and Frankie, who was transformed into The White Rabbit.

Keith Lemon also featured as an honourary Loose Woman, dressed as the Cheshire Cat to discuss his first foray into podcasting.

Loose Women viewers divided on Twitter

However, the festivities garnered mixed opinions on Twitter, where many viewers were keen to share their views.

Some could not get enough of the Halloween fun.

Why is the Halloween show happening today when it is on Monday?

“I’m loving Loose Women today,” tweeted one fan, before tagging @KayeAdams to ask if she would be keeping her makeup on for the rest of the week, with a series of cry laughing emojis.

Kaye Adams was almost unrecognisable as she was transformed into the Mad Hatter (Credit: Instagram)

Judi also received compliments by loyal Loose Women viewers, with one fan commenting: “Love the makeup Judi, looking glam as usual.”

“Loving the makeup girls, you all look great,” praised someone else.

“What fabulous chaos!” another Loose Women fan agreed.

Read More: Loose Women star Charlene White ‘confirmed’ for I’m A Celebrity after being spotted at airport?

Other viewers appeared slightly confused by the bizarre choice of a Halloween-themed episode for Loose Women.

“Why is the Halloween show happening today when it is on Monday, and is Alice in Wonderland even related to Halloween? Or maybe it’s just me,” tweeted one particularly baffled fan, tagging #LooseWomen in the hope of an explanation.

Another described Loose Women’s Alice in Wonderland theme as “just bonkers”.

“Loose women today, oh dear #loosewomen #Halloween,” another tweeted.

A third person on Twitter asked: “What on earth has this all got to do with Halloween?” also tagging @LooseWomen

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Did you enjoy the Loose Women Halloween special today? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know what you thought.