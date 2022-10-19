Linda Robson breaks silence on claims of ‘feud’ with Holly and Phil after NTAs behaviour

Loose Women star Linda Robson has broken her silence on claims of a ‘feud’ with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield following an awkward NTAs moment.

The Birds of a Feather actress was sitting alongside fellow Loose Women panellists at the awards do last Thursday (October 13).

Their show was up for Best Daytime Programme against This Morning, The Chase and The Repair Shop.

This Morning won – and cameras panned to the Loose Women crew when the result was confirmed.

Host Kaye Adams appeared to be slow-clapping the announcement.

And Linda did not seem to be applauding at all.

But now she has insisted she bears no ill will to Holly and Phil – and she was more focused on her own show at the time.

Loose Women stars – including Linda Robson – were seen on camera as the Holly and Phil win at the NTAs was confirmed (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Linda Robson on Holly and Phil ‘feud’ claims

Speaking to The Sun, Linda suggested she felt disappointed Loose Women lost out but her not clapping was not related to Holly and Phil.

“There is no issue between me, Holly and Phil,” she told the tabloid.

Linda said they just showed that they felt “disappointed that we lost”.

It wasn’t deliberately not clapping them, we were just sad for us.

She added: “It wasn’t that we didn’t clap, we were just going ‘oh no, not again, we haven’t won this year’. It wasn’t deliberately not clapping them, we were just sad for us.”

Birds of a Feather star also commented on reported ‘boos’ at the NTAs when This Morning was announced as the winner in the daytime category (Credit: ITV)

Linda on NTAs ‘boos’

Linda also reacted to reports the Best Daytime Programme result was met by booing at the Wembley Arena event.

At the time, an unnamed source in the audience called the alleged boos “very loud”.

“It was really embarrassing,” they claimed.

Suggesting she may have heard boos herself, Linda noted she felt “sorry” for the presenting pair.

She also denied any “feud”, highlighting they are all ITV figures.

Linda Robson poses on the NTAs red carpet ahead of last week’s awards bash at Wembley Arena (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Linda speaks out about another This Morning star

Additionally, at a different point in her tabloid chat, Linda also gave her backing to another This Morning star.

She insisted Alison Hammond should have triumphed in the Best Presenter category, rather than Ant and Dec.

Linda added she would love Alison to be on the Loose Women panel. But she went on to claim much-loved Alison can only appear as a guest.

And according to Linda, that’s because telly bosses won’t permit her to appear on both Loose Women and This Morning as a regular.

