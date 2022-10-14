On Loose Women today, Kaye Adams cleared up some rumours that had been sparked following last night’s National Television Awards.

Some viewers accused the Loose Women of not cheering when This Morning won their award, but Kaye was quick to argue the contrary today.

The stars didn’t look impressed during the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Last night saw the National Television Awards take place at the Wembley Arena in London.

A number of TV stars took to the red carpet as they celebrated some of the best television shows, performances, and more of the past year.

Amongst the stars were the loose ladies, including Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, and Katie Piper.

Brenda Edwards, Frankie Bridge, and Judi Love were also in attendance, as was Jane Moore.

The show was up for the award of Best Daytime Programme. They were up against This Morning, The Chase, and The Repair Shop.

Ultimately, however, it was This Morning who walked away with the coveted prize.

Viewers reacted to the panelists not cheering (Credit: ITV)

This Morning’s win at NTAs

Many a viewer thought that the panelists looked distinctly less than impressed over the result.

Some took to Twitter to react to the awkward moment.

“The Loose Women girls’ faces said it all,” one viewer tweeted.

“Even the #LooseWomen weren’t impressed when #ThisMorning won #NTAs,” another said.

“The Loose Women standing up for Alison and not Phil and Holly. Lol,” a third wrote.

“The Loose Women looking well annoyed This Morning won, I’m living for the drama,” another tweeted.

“Take it the voting was before queue gate! Loose Women looked fuming,” a fifth speculated.

Kaye made it clear that the they WERE cheering for This Morning last night (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams clears things up on Loose Women today

Earlier today, however, Kaye put to bed any rumours that they hadn’t been cheering for This Morning.

During This Morning, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond cut to Loose Women and spoke to the panelists about what they had in store today.

“We’re talking about what were you two drinking last night,” Kaye said, causing the duo to laugh.

“My god!” she laughed. “Congratulations by the way, we were cheering for you,” she said, before revealing what was happening on today’s show.

Kaye may have been cheering, but Dame Kelly Holmes confessed that she wasn’t.

“As a born winner, I was watching your face when we didn’t win because I thought, ‘what’s Dame Kelly Holmes going to do when we lose?'” Kaye said.

Kelly then confessed that she swore when they lost and hid her face. She said: “I’m not very good at hiding when I’m disappointed… nothing against This Morning at all. But we were really revved up and had so much energy.”

Read more: Coleen Nolan stuns Loose Women viewers with shocking confession

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.