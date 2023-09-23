Loose Women’s Frankie Bridge distraught as she shares worrying family news: ‘Please let us know!’

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge issued a desperate plea to her followers as she announced some worrying family news today (Saturday, September 23).

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to share the news this morning.

Frankie’s dog is missing (Credit: Instagram)

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge issues desperate plea

Taking to Instagram today, Frankie shared some worrying news with her 1.5 million followers.

The Loose Women star revealed that her family dog, Turbo, is missing. The TV personality took to her story to share a couple of snaps of Turbo – the family Maltipoo.

“Our dog Turbo is missing…,” she captioned the post. “Please if anyone in the Cobham, Ockham, Horsley, Surrey area sees him keep hold of him and let us know. He is chipped.”

Frankie, Wayne Bridge, and their kids welcomed Turbo into the family back in January 2021. They also have another dog, a Cavapoochon named Leia.

Frankie shared some sad news (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge reveals sad loss

Frankie’s latest worrying news comes just a couple of months after she announced a sad loss.

The former I’m A Celebrity star took to Instagram back in July to share the sad news that her neighbour, Susie, had died. As Frankie explained in a touching post, Susie had “become our family”.

One photo showed Frankie, wearing a ‘Bride’ hen do sash, and her sister kissing Susie. Two more pics depicted Frankie, her mum Viv, and Susie all beaming alongside one another.

“Goodbyes are hard… especially the final ones… Today we said our last goodbye to Susie… the neighbour that became our family,” she captioned the post.

“She’s been there for us all through the good, the bad, the big and the small. And that’s the thing that makes chosen family so special… she chose to be there,” she then continued.

“She’s been my biggest fan and biggest cheerleader throughout my whole life. There’s nothing she hasn’t been a part of. She’d have hated today, because it was all about her! Sorry Sue… but we love you!”

Frankie’s ‘dream’ gig ended recently (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Frankie says goodbye to ‘dream’ gig

Back in July, it was confirmed that Frankie would be joining the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story on the West End.

The 34-year-old played the role of Lauren in the horror thriller. She shared the stage alongside Jamie Winstone, Ricky Champ, and Clifford Samuel.

“I’m joining the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story playing the role of Lauren. It’s a total dream come true! I’ve loved the show since I first saw it,” Frankie announced on Instagram. “It’s an honour to be making my West End debut on such a clever, suspense-filled production.”

Last week, the former Strictly star said goodbye to the show as her run came to an end. Taking to Instagram, she shared a number of snaps from her time on the production.

“Did it! I ticked off a lifelong dream to perform on the West End! What a dream and a total whirlwind!” she captioned the post.

“It all happened so fast and I wouldn’t have it any other way. 2 weeks between agreeing to do the show to doing my first performance,” she then said.

She then went on to thank all those involved, including her castmates. “Until next time… bring on the next chapter,” she added.

Read more: Loose Women star Frankie Bridge on ‘aggressive’ family cancer diagnosis: ‘It could happen to anyone’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.