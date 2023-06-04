Loose Women star Frankie Bridge has opened up about her “aggressive” family cancer diagnosis.

The 34-year-old Saturdays singer, who first became a Loose lady on the ITV show in 2021, revealed her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at the start of the year.

And, although her mum, Viv Sandford is now “coming out of the other side”, the shock news has been a major wake-up call for Frankie.

Frankie has opened up about her mum’s cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge on her mum’s ‘quite aggressive’ cancer

In a new interview, Frankie revealed her mum was diagnosed with stage 2, grade 3 breast cancer. The pop star claimed her mother managed to catch it early “but it was quite aggressive”.

Frankie told The Mirror: “She shielded me from it a lot, so I don’t think I ever saw her at rock bottom, but I saw the chemotherapy taking its toll at the end. She’s finished treatment now and is coming out of the other side but it’s not over yet, so it’s scary to talk about.”

Loose Women star says family cancer was a wake-up call

The Loose Women star then revealed how she had never checked her breasts before. This was because there had been no record of people in her family having cancer.

But the news of her mum’s diagnosis has changed her ways now. She added: “My mum’s diagnosis has made me go: ‘Oh God, it could be anyone.’ And early diagnosis makes such a big difference.”

Frankie has been on Loose Women since 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden’s cancer diagnosis

Frankie’s comments come after Strictly pro Amy Dowden revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 32-year-old revealed on Instagram: “I’ve got some news which isn’t easy to share. I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.” But refusing to wallow in the scary news, she immediately continued: “I’m determined to get back on that dance floor before you know it.”

The news has nevertheless left many of Amy’s devoted fans worried that we might not be seeing her on Strictly this year. But the BBC has issued an update on her future on the show.

Strictly’s executive producer, Sarah James, told Entertainment Daily: “Amy is an exceptional person, both on and off the dance floor. And is adored by her entire Strictly Come Dancing family. Everyone on the show is sending Amy all our love. And she knows that we are all here to support her, whenever she needs us.”

