Loose Women panelist ‘couldn’t be more excited’ as she lands coveted role away from ITV show

Loose Women panelist Frankie Bridge has landed a new role away from her presenting duties at ITV.

The former Saturdays singer, 35, has been hosting Loose Women since 2020. However, she’ll now be taking her talents to the West End.

Taking to Instagram, Frankie revealed that she will be playing the role of Lauren in the thriller play, 2:22 A Ghost Story. The production will also star Ricky Champ, Jaime Winstone and Clifford Samuel.

Frankie’s caption read: “I’m joining the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story playing the role of Lauren. It’s a total dream come true! I’ve loved the show since I first saw it.

“It’s an honour to be making my West End debut on such a clever, suspense-filled production and I couldn’t be more excited to join @jaimewinstone @cliffordsamuel @rickychamp2 @222aghoststory who have already made me feel like a part of the family! Tickets available in bio now. #222aghoststory.”

In the post, Frankie looked stunning as she sported her middle parted caramel bob.

Frankie Bridge will be playing the role of Lauren the thriller play, 2:22 A Ghost Story (Credit: Cover Images)

Fan reaction to Frankie’s news

Taking to the comments section, many fans couldn’t help but celebrate the news of Frankie’s new role.

One persons said: “OMG seen this with Laura Whitmore & Cheryl will now have to see it for a third time.”

A second commented: “Oh wow! Frankie this is just awesome news, what an amazing opportunity which you will totally smash.”

“Can totally see you in this part! Congratulations,” another added.

Frankie Bridge has been hosting Loose Women since 2020 (credit: ITV)

And a fourth user said: “This is huge! Can’t wait to see.”

Celebrity friends also took to Frankie’s comment section to celebrate the news.

Pixie Lott said: “Go Frankie! You’ll be amazing,” Denise Welch added: “I can’t believe you’re doing this! I’m bursting with excitement,” and Kelle Bryan wrote: “Congrats.”

