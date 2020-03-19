Coronavirus: London lockdown over COVID-19 not happening, confirms Downing Street

London lockdown will not happen in full, Downing Street has announced today (Thursday, March 19).

At a press conference this morning, No.10 was quick to clarify which rumoured measures in the UK's worst-hit city in the coronavirus outbreak would NOT be happening.

The government has ruled out banning people from either entering or leaving London and has also played down reports that the capital's extensive transport network could be shut down.

London's tube is not completely shutting down (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Sky's Sam Coates, reporting from the lobby briefing, tweeted that additional restrictions on bars, restaurants and non-essential stores in London have not been ruled out

He wrote: "Downing Street making important clarification about what may happen in London in coming days [sic].

* There are no plans to close down London transport network

* There is “zero chance” of any restrictions to travel in and out of London



"From No.10 spokesman at lobby briefing: There are no plans to close down London transport network; there is 'zero chance' of any restrictions to travel in and out of London; it is NOT true that people may only be able to leave their houses one at a time."

He continued: "All powers for police will be visible when emergency legislation later today; doesn't rule out more restrictions on bars and restaurants; doesn't comment on non-food shops asked to close."

It follows confirmation yesterday evening that all schools in the UK will close their doors this Friday (March 20) until further notice.

There is 'zero chance' of any restrictions to travel in and out of London.

A headteacher has since expressed her worries for children after it was confirmed UK schools will shut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Headteacher of the Licenced Victuallers' School, Christine Cunniffe, has said she's worried about vulnerable children as schools could potentially close for months.

Headteacher Christine Cunniffe was on today's This Morning (Credit: ITV)

She said on Thursday's This Morning (March 19): "I think it was a good move by Government to keep the schools open for as long as possible because we do need some normality for the children.

"But obviously there comes a time when the government have to make a call and they've made that call and it's a good one."

Speaking further, she told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: "I am worried that children who are less fortunate and vulnerable need to be looked after and this has got to be an immediate special consideration to support those children at this time."

