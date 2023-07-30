Linda Nolan hits ‘milestone’ after incurable cancer diagnosis: ‘It’s hard to describe what it meant’

She’s battling incurable cancer, but Linda Nolan is still living her life to the full.

The 64-year-old has revealed that she has met her sister Maureen’s granddaughter.

Linda Nolan reaches milestone since incurable cancer diagnosis

And in some adorable snaps, the singer fell asleep cradling the baby on her chest.

Speaking in her column in The Mirror, Linda explained: “Meeting [great-niece] Marlie Francine has been such a milestone for me since I was diagnosed, it’s hard to describe what it meant.

Linda has met her great-niece (Credit: ITV)

“I sat on the sofa in May and all I could do was order baby clothes by the tonne. Those clothes were going to fill my place. I thought we’d never meet. Now I’ll get to see her in them all, if I can keep my eyes open.”

Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. It returned as incurable secondary breast cancer in her hip in 2017 and spread to her liver in 2020, before doctors found two sizeable tumours surrounded by smaller ones in her brain.

I thought we’d never meet.

She lost her sister, Bernie, and her husband, to the disease.

Linda’s latest health update

Speaking about her cancer, Linda described the situation on Good Morning Britain as “very frightening”.

“There isn’t much out there for brain cancer at the moment, apart from radiotherapy, which I’m going to be having,” she said.

Linda’s cancer spread to her brain in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

“There is a new drug that’s been in use for a year for brain cancer, and they’re going to try me on that as a [chemotherapy] drug with some other treatment.”

While Linda says she’s staying positive and not giving up, she adds she is “preparing for the inevitable”.

“We’re getting everything and [I’ve] bought a wheelchair,” she said. “We’re getting stuff ready for the inevitable. Really scary, scary trip to be on, this one.”

