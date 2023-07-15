Linda Nolan makes heartbreaking confession as she shaves her head amid cancer battle

Singing star Linda Nolan has opened up about losing her hair for the fourth time amid her battle with cancer.

Linda, 64, shared devastating news earlier this year as she revealed cancer has spread to her brain. She defiantly insisted during an appearance on Good Morning Britain in March: “I’m not giving up, I’m positive.”

Now Linda has made a heartbreaking confession about her appearance as she undergoes gruelling chemotherapy treatment.

Linda Nolan says losing her hair gets no easier the fourth time around (Credit: Good Morning Britain YouTube)

Linda Nolan has endured cancer returning

First diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, Linda endured incurable secondary breast cancer in her hip in 2017. It spread to her liver in 2020, and two tumours surrounded by smaller ones were discovered in her brain earlier this year.

Brian, her husband of 26 years, passed away due to cancer in 2007. And the Nolans – Linda is the sixth of eight siblings – also lost sister Bernie due to cancer in 2013 aged just 52.

Speaking to the Mirror, Linda said she decided to have her head shaved by a hairdresser friend. And despite joking about wearing a cap to visit the pub directly afterwards, Linda also revealed her upset.

‘I was devastated’

Linda told the newspaper: “When we got back I was emotional. My sister Maureen said ‘Are you alright?’ and I couldn’t speak, then I said ‘Not really’. She came and sat beside me and put her arm around me.

“I just feel, because I’ve been having steroid treatment as well and my face is swollen, I look like Mrs Potato Head.

Inside I’m screaming ‘I just don’t want to lose my hair again!’

“People say, ‘Well you know you look great’, but inside I’m screaming ‘I just don’t want to lose my hair again!’ I was devastated at losing it.”

Singer Linda prefers to wear a cap after losing her hair (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Linda also noted how she intends to make use of wigs she owns, but “hates” them. Instead – because she checks whether the wig is straight on her head and it can also be very warm – she finds it easier to wear a cap.

Linda, who initially had 11 radiotherapy sessions for her brain cancer, now undergoes chemotherapy every three weeks. Scans revealed the radiotherapy had an effect in shrinking the tumours, and it is hoped her current treatment will slow the tumours’ progression.

Wishing Linda all the very best.

