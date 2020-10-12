Lily James is the star of upcoming Netflix film Rebecca, but who is she and what has she been in before?

Readers might recognise the star from her role in Downton Abbey, but she has been in a slew of big Hollywood productions in recent years.

Read on to find out more about the British actress.

TV and film actress Lily James (Credit: Jayne Russell / SplashNews.com)

Who is Lily James?

Lily James is an English actress. She was born in Surrey in 1989 and studied drama at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Her first ever role, according to the website IMDB, was in 2010 when she played Ethel in the TV series Just William.

Lily’s acting CV includes Mamma Mia! 2 and Cinderella (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What films has Lily James been in?

Lily has been in a number of well-known films. Her credits include Cinderella (2015), Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016), Baby Driver (2017) and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).

More recently, she was in Yesterday, a 2019 film by Danny Boyle about a man who, after an accident, finds he is the only person who knows about the band The Beatles.

Armie Hammer and Lily James star in the romantic thriller Rebecca (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Lily James’ new film Rebecca about?

Lily is set to star in Rebecca. It is a Netflix film based on the 1938 novel of the same name by author Daphne Du Maurier. The film classed as a romantic thriller.

It tells the story of a newlywed who battles the shadow of her husband’s first wife, the late Rebecca.

Rebecca will be available to stream from October 21.

Lily with The Crown actor Matt Smith (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Was Lily James in a relationship with Matt Smith?

Lily James and former Doctor Who star Matt Smith have reportedly split.

They met on the set of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and were part of the same group of friends before they started dating, according to Grazia.

Speaking to InStyle in 2015, Lily said: “In regards to your love life, you’re just entering into a whole [world] of pain if you talk about it. If you’ve never said anything, there are no sound bites to haunt you when you’re crying into a box of Kleenex after it all goes wrong.”

According to reports, the pair parted ways in December last year, though. And after trying to give it a go during lockdown, have split for good.

A source told The Sun: “Unfortunately it just isn’t working and they have mutually decided to just close this chapter of their lives.”

ED! contacted Lily James’ reps for comment.

