Downton Abbey desperate for new series after ITV airs classic episodes

Downton Abbey want ITV to commission a new series.
Fans are being treated to a re-run of the final ever series and last night (Sunday, July 26) saw a double bill including the wedding of Carson and Mrs Hughes.
Downton Abbey fans demand new series
The nostalgic Sunday evening viewing has left fans feeling all warm and fuzzy and in desperate need of another series.
Please bring it back!
Having watched all of Downton before hasn't put most viewers off, they are loving watching it again.
Many are calling for new episodes.
What happened in last night's Downton Abbey?
The first episode on Sunday night focused on Carson and Mrs Hughes getting hitched.
Their happy ending was almost derailed when Mrs Hughes was caught playing dress-up in Lady Cora's clothes.
But thankfully they got their moment and said 'I do'.
During the wedding reception, Branston returned to Downton and announced it was his and daughter Sybbie's home and he wanted to return full time.
In the second episode, Henry Talbot returned to win Lady Mary's heart.
Will there be a new series of Downton Abbey?
ITV drama Downton Abbey ran for six series from 2010 to 2015.
Demand for a comeback was met with a 2019 film in which the King and Queen came to visit Downton.
Jim Carter, who played Carson, spoke the Express.co.uk when the film was released and said of a new TV series: "I think it's quite tricky to get 20 cast members together for a film which is nine or 10 weeks filming.
"But to get us all back together for say six months, which it takes to do the TV series, I think that would be tricky."
He added: "I think the series is done. People enjoyed it but to have a one-off film as a treat is what is it - a treat."
There has been talk of a sequel to the film, however.
Writer Julian Fellowes has already admitted he has some plans and ideas over what he could do next should another movie happen.
Downton Abbey is on Sunday nights at 8pm on ITV.
