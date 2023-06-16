Uproar as Milly Dowler’s killer Levi Bellfield wins right to marry girlfriend in jail amid ‘£30k legal bid funded by taxpayer’

Levi Bellfield has reportedly won the right to marry his girlfriend in prison.

Serial killer Bellfield, whose victims include 13-year-old Milly Dowler, allegedly threatened to launch a legal bid to be allowed to wed his fiancée. She is said to have become besotted with him during visits to the jail. The woman hasn’t been identified.

Bellfield is currently serving two whole life sentences at Durham’s Frankland Prison. According to reports, prison bosses conceded that he would win a human rights case. As a result, they’re due to tell him he can go ahead with the wedding.

And it’s news that’s sparked uproar among officials – as well as with Brits on social media.

Levi Bellfield to marry girlfriend in prison

According to The Sun, Bellfield was granted legal aid of up to £30,000 to launch his legal bid. It’s claimed his lawyers cited the European Convention on Human Rights and the 1983 Marriage Act.

Ministers have vowed to change the law to prevent prisoners on whole-life terms from marrying. However, it’s thought it will not come in time to prevent Bellfield marrying.

Police and MPs are united in their reaction to the news reports. They say that a serial killer being allowed to marry on human rights grounds is an insult to his victims and their families.

However, The Marriage Act of 1949 enables all prisoners to get married. Prison governors are only able to refuse on practical or logistical grounds.

Bellfield has been convicted of three murders. He killed Milly Dowler, 13, Marsha McDonnell, 19, and Amélie Delagrange, 22.

Police and MPs react

Ex Met Police officier Michael Hames said: “This is ridiculous and wrong on many levels. How can human rights be used to justify this when he took away the human rights of innocent girls and women? This makes a nonsense of the law. The sooner it is changed the better.”

Tory MP Alec Shelbrooke said: “This is a disgusting insult to the victims and their families. This is a man who took away the human rights of young girls and women, including the right to live their lives and marry. The Justice Secretary needs to move as quickly as possible to get this legislation through and make sure that no other people this evil can exploit this situation again.”

DCI Colin Sutton worked on the Bellfield conviction and said he felt “sympathy” for the bride-to-be.

“It’s an absolute absurdity that someone like Bellfield, who is in prison forever for crimes against women, can use the law to marry. I feel some sympathy for this woman as I know he will be able to exert coercive control but am pleased he will never be freed so he can physically harm her.”

Ministry of Justice vow to ensure it ‘never happens again’

ED! contacted the Ministry of Justice for comment.

As a result, a rep said: “Under current laws there are no legal routes to block this marriage and we recognise the pain and anger this outcome will bring to his victims’ families.”

They then added: “It is what has driven our plans to stop prisoners on whole-life orders from marrying in prison through our new Victims and Prisoners Bill – ensuring this never happens again.”

Loose Women debate marriage

The Loose Women ladies also debated the news on the show today (June 16).

Viewers took to Twitter afterwards to share their reactions. One declared that Bellfield is “sick”. And they also asked: “What kind of woman wants to marry him?” They then concluded that she must also be “sick”.

