Les Dennis leaves fans in hysterics as he’s accused of making subtle ‘dig’ at ex Amanda Holden

Les Dennis has left his fans in tears after he was accused of making a subtle ‘dig’ at ex-wife Amanda Holden.

Radio host Les and TV star Amanda tied the knot back in 1995 when she was 22 and he was 40. And despite lasting a few years, in 2000, it came to light that they had split up following her highly-publicised affair with actor Neil Morrissey.

Fast forward to now, and it appears that Les might still be a tad bitter about their not-so-happy-ending – as he has been accused of making a subtle dig at Amanda.

Amanda and Les were married for six years (Credit: Shutterstock)

Les Dennis ‘makes dig’ at ex Amanda Holden

Earlier this week, Amanda shared a slew of gorgeous photos with her two million Instagram followers of her wearing a red mini-dress, showing off her toned legs in Paris.

In one of the snaps, the BGT judge draped herself across a grand piano in a nod to a scene from the 1989 film The Fabulous Baker Boys. She captioned the post: “Making Whoooopie” – referencing the song Michelle Pfeiffer sings in the movie.

Fans went wild over Amanda’s post – and it appears it caught the eye of her ex Les too – who didn’t waste no time in apparently making a dig.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Fans in hysterics over Les’ ‘dig’

Hours later and over on his own social media, ex-husband Les tweeted a photo of himself looking in the mirror. In what seems to be a “dig” at his ex, 69-year-old captioned the post: “Not in Paris. In Leicester.”

That made me laugh out loud!

Les’ fans were quick to point out his apparent reference to Amanda’s post, and flooded the reply section to share their thoughts.

“Brilliant @LesDennis, if you know you know,” penned one follower. Another proclaimed: “And this wins tweet of the year! Fantastic!” Echoing their thoughts, a third follower wrote: “Ooo burn!” as someone else quipped: “That made me laugh out loud!”

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to reps for Les and Amanda for comment.

Les and Amanda

Amanda and Les married in 1995 and instantly became one of the UK’s most recognisable couples. However, disaster struck five years later when Amanda had an affair with Men Behaving Badly star Neil.

Amanda and Les briefly split, however, they later got back together and were determined to make it work. Sadly, things didn’t go to plan and the pair divorced.

In 2013, Amanda opened up about her affair with Neil. She said: “I don’t believe women have affairs for no reason. Neil rightly or wrongly got loads of stick. I feel like it was my fault – I was the one who was married.”

She added: “I want to change the general perception of him. As he was very caring and very loving and very worried about me because I lost so much weight. He used to cook for me and look after me and babysit the dogs.”

Speaking on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, the Men Behaving Badly star said that their affair was going to happen regardless.

Read more: Amanda Holden under fire for ‘annoying’ habit on Britain’s Got Talent: ‘Needs to stop’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.