Amanda Holden strips down to underwear as she shares news about new sex show

Amanda Holden is preparing for her new TV show – all about sex!

The TV personality will appear alongside historian Dan Jones in the Sky History UK show Sex: A Bonkers History, which will land in September.

Amanda and Dan will dive back into history and explore the last 2,500 years of sex and how it impacted society through the ages.

Britain’s Got Talent host Amanda shared the news with her fans by posting a series of angelic but saucy images on her Instagram.

Amanda is to star in the new Sky History UK show Sex: A Bonkers History (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda shows and tells

Dressed in white with angel wings the star captioned the post: “My new series with @d_a_n_jones… #SexABonkersHistory coming to @historyuk soon.”

Her images got fans hot under the collar as hundreds of her social media followers and friends commented.

Fellow TV presenter and pal Denise Welch joked with her and, along with several winking emojis, said: “Outrageous!! You’re a wife and mother and over 45. Shocking I say.”

Louise Redknapp was inspired by the snap, saying: “Bloody hell, you have just inspired me.”

Leigh Fraser, aka Keith Lemon, commented: “That’s exactly what I’m wearing right now!” while comedian Alan Carr added: “That’s no angel!!!!”

Amanda often dresses to impress while on BGT (Credit: ITV)

What’s Sex: A Bonkers History about

The show’s synopsis reads: “The original UK commission will follow actress, singer, and presenter Amanda Holden and best-selling author and historian Dan Jones as they explore how sexual behaviours through the ages have shaped civilisations in ways we are only now beginning to discover.

“The series will use archive footage and drama reconstruction, with Amanda Holden and Dan Jones taking the leading roles to shed light on history’s best unknown sex stories.”

Sex: A Bonkers History will be a five-part series with each episode lasting one hour.

Amanda also shared a short teaser trailer on her Twitter account, which shows her strutting her stuff in her white outfit as well as dressing in attire from different periods and a very questionable long shot on an eggplant.

Dan also posted on social media about the show and said: “Sex is the one thing we can be certain human beings have done throughout the whole of history. It’s a fascinating way to take a romp through the millennia, from the Ancient Egyptians to swingers in the 1970s, and up to the wonders of the digital age we live in today.

“@noholdenback is a dream host – she’s a great laugh, who’s always ready with a penetrating question and a fresh take on the past. Meanwhile, I’ve had a blast throwing myself into some pretty weird and wild situations – all in the name of research. It’s the most historical fun I’ve had with (most of) my clothes on.”

