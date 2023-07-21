Amanda Holden on This Morning
News

Amanda Holden makes sad confession about marriage to Chris Hughes

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Amanda Holden has made a sad confession about her marriage to husband Chris Hughes.

The mum of two is currently away on her summer holidays with her husband of 15 years.

However, in a recent Instagram post, she shared that the romantic getaway is a rare occurrence for the two of them.

Amanda Holden on This Morning
Amanda Holden is currently away on holiday with her husband (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden makes marriage confession

Heart FM host Amanda shared a stunning bikini snap to her Instagram earlier today (July 21). By the looks of her enviable tan and the gorgeous backdrop, she’s somewhere exotic. And what’s more, it seems she’s left the kids at home.

“Just me, my love and a few bikinis,” Amanda captioned the photo.

Can’t remember when we last had time alone.

She then went on to make the sad admission: “Can’t remember when we last had time alone.”

Amanda’s holiday snap attracted several humorous comments from her celebrity pals, as well as many admiring comments from her fans.

“Stop posting photos from your 20s!!! FFS,” commented Loose Women‘s Denise Welch, in awe of 52-year-old Amanda’s amazing figure.

Meanwhile Britain’s Got Talent colleague David Walliams said: “We could be twins.”

Close pal Alan Carr also commented: “Phwoar!!”

Amanda Holden with her hair in plaits
Amanda and her husband share two daughters, Lexi and Hollie (Credit: BBC)

Who is Amanda married to?

Amanda married record produce Chris Hughes in 2008, two years after the couple welcomed daughter Lexi. In 2012, Amanda gave birth to their second daughter, Hollie.

She was previously married to Les Dennis. However, they split up over her affair with Neil Morrissey.

