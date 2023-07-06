Amanda Holden left in tears as she marks ‘end of an era’ in bittersweet moment

Amanda Holden was left emotional on her Heart FM radio show today (July 6) as she discussed her youngest daughter.

The presenter shared with listeners that yesterday marked the “end of an era” for her family. It seems it’s an emotional week for Amanda. She opened her radio show this morning telling co-host Jamie Theakston: “I’m not gonna lie. I feel a bit depressed today.”

The mum of two continued: “I think there might be lots of mummies and daddies that feel like me today.”

Amanda Holden marks new milestone

She went on to explain that it is a milestone week for her family. Her youngest daughter, Hollie, has just come to the end of her time in primary school.

Amanda’s other daughter, Lexi, is 17, so Hollie will be the last one to make the big move to big school.

Amanda reflected on the bittersweet moment, saying: “I was kind of okay and then I saw, I went down to the prep gate of my daughter’s school yesterday to watch her and all her little friends who she’s been at that school with since she was four leave.”

It’s an end of an era!

“And they all came out of the gates, all in tears except my daughter. She was like, ‘I don’t know why everyone’s crying, mummy, we’re gonna see them in year seven in the mix school’. And I’m like, ‘it’s an end of an era!'”

Amanda Holden has two daughters (Credit: Splash News)

She continued: “I gave one of my favourite teachers a hug because she’s just been an exemplary teacher and got Hollie through so much. I gave her a cuddle and then I started crying. I’m thinking about it now It’s just making me like very sad. It’s like it’s the end of era…they’re 11!”

Amanda also shared that she celebrated the milestone by “reminiscing with some rosé” with some other mums.

