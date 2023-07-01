Josie Gibson ‘acting like BFFs’ with Amanda Holden leaves Holly Willoughby ‘fearful’ over This Morning future

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has reportedly been left “fearful” after pal Josie Gibson was spotted “acting like BFFs” with Amanda Holden.

Josie and Holly have grown close after Holly’s former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield resigned following his affair scandal.

But according to a source, Josie has reportedly left Holly feeling threatened by becoming close with TV and radio host Amanda.

Josie Gibson and Holly have grown close (Credit: ITV)

Is This Morning host Holly Willoughby threatened by Josie and Amanda’s friendship?

The source alleged to Closer this week: “Josie’s increased closeness with Amanda has left Holly a bit put out. She’s already feeling fragile at the moment, given all that’s happened, and she’s trying to move on from everything that’s happened.

“Josie’s been an amazing support to her and someone to lean on. And while she adores Josie, her spending time with Amanda and acting like BFFs, after Amanda seemed to publicly mock her at her most vulnerable, has left Holly feeling wary and fearful that they could grow closer.”

After meeting at Royal Ascot, Amanda and Josie got on “like a house on fire”. The source went on to allege: “And it certainly hasn’t gone over their heads that they are both potentially waiting in the wings, should Holly leave, and that they could find themselves as a duo on the This Morning sofa at some point in the future.”

ED! has contacted reps for Holly and Josie for comment.

Amanda Holden has reportedly become friends with Josie Gibson (Credit: Cover Images)

Following the drama with Phillip Schofield, Holly returned to This Morning after an extended break. Addressing the show’s viewers, Holly, dressed in white, asked viewers: “Are you OK? I hope so.”

In what appeared to be a parody of the passionate speech given by Holly, Amanda shared a video of herself. Dressed in white, she said: “Are you OK?” The post was later removed, and she denied she had mocked her, but many remain sceptical.

‘Toxicity’ on This Morning

Josie recently hit back after former This Morning member Dr Ranj Singh spoke about “bullying” on set, branding the show toxic.

The Big Brother winner started on the show as a competition announcer, but now presents regularly. She also claimed ITV supported her when she had a panic attack at work.

She told OK!: “Fair play to the show – they even stuck with me after I had a panic attack in the studio because I was so nervous. But they really nurtured me and they’ve been brilliant to me.”

