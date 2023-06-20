Josie Gibson speaks on This Morning
TV

Josie Gibson details ‘highs and lows’ of working on This Morning as she reveals on-set panic attack

She feels like her TV career has been a 'complete fluke'

By Réiltín Doherty

Josie Gibson has opened up about the “highs and lows” of working on This Morning as she revealed an on-set panic attack.

She joined This Morning in 2019 as a segment presenter and has since filled in over breaks and has recently hosted alongside Holly Willoughby following Phillip Schofield’s exit from the show.

Josie Gibson speaks on This Morning
Josie supported Holly Willoughby when she returned to This Morning earlier this month (Credit: Youtube)

Josie Gibson admits presenting hasn’t always come easy to her

The Big Brother winner is known for her bubbly and down-to-earth personality, often being sent on some of This Morning’s wildest excursions. But Josie has admitted to OK! that presenting on TV can be an overwhelming experience.

Josie admitted she feels her whole TV career has been a “complete fluke” and added ITV has “really looked after” her amid reports of “toxicity” and “bullying” on the set of This Morning.

Josie said This Morning “gave her a chance” after she had her eyes lasered and could finally “see the autocue”. After all the recent drama around the ITV daytime show, Josie admitted: “There have been highs and lows, but it’s been a lovely journey.”

Josie Gibson smiles at ITV palooza event
Josie admitted she is ‘grateful’ for her spot on This Morning (Credit: Splash News)

Josie reveals on-set panic attack

Despite claims from former This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh about “bullying” and “toxicity” on the set, Josie seems to only have positive things to say. She said ITV supported her after she has a “panic attack in the studio”. She explained: “Fair play to the show – they even stuck with me after I had a panic attack in the studio because I was so nervous. But they really nurtured me and they’ve been brilliant to me.”

They really nurtured me and been brilliant to me.

Josie admitted she “can’t believe” she gets to work on This Morning and is “so grateful and honoured” she gets to do it.

