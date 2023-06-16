This Morning star Josie Gibson talking on Loose Women
Josie Gibson makes sad confession about being taken advantage of: ‘Not everyone has the same morals’

Josie won Big Brother in 2010

By Gabrielle Rockson
| Updated:

This Morning favourite Josie Gibson has made a sad confession about being taken advantage of since entering the limelight.

The This Morning presenter, 38, found fame after winning the eleventh series of the reality show Big Brother.

Speaking in a new interview with The Sun, Josie opened up about people taking advantage of her when she found fame.

This Morning star Josie Gibson smiling
Josie Gibson has revealed that people took advantage of her when she first found fame (Credit: Splash News)

Josie Gibson makes sad confession

“I realised not everyone has the same morals as me,” Josie said. “There were people who really took advantage. Now I’ve got a great team around me. But back then I didn’t know what I was doing. I was shoved into a world where I didn’t know who was who. It does take a little while.”

Josie added: “It still is when people come up and have a chat and when they ask you for a photo. I feel so honoured. I love it.”

Josie Gibson and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
TV star Josie Gibson joined This Morning in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Josie on This Morning

Josie became a competitions announcer and roving reporter for This Morning in 2019. She then became a fill-in presenter for the show in 2021.

Furthermore, last week, the fan-favourite joined Holly Willoughby on her return after Phillip Schofield‘s departure.

There were people who really took advantage.

In her interview with The Sun, Josie also gushed over her This Morning colleague Alison Hammond. She called Alison the “kindest woman I’ve ever met” and said she has a “special magic energy”.

Josie is the mother of her four-year-old son Reggie, who she shares with her former partner, Terry.

Read more: Deep breath! Every single This Morning development since that Holly Willoughby speech

YouTube video player

