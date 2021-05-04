Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed she is pregnant with her first child with footballer fiancé Andre Gray.

The Little Mix singer, 29, confirmed the happy news with a trio of pictures on Instagram today (May 4).

In the shots, Leigh-Anne is seen cradling her growing bump in an emerald green outfit.

Meanwhile, a second snap showed the couple happily posing together.

Alongside the photos, the singer penned: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true…

“We can’t wait to meet you.”

Leigh-Anne’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the pair, who are yet to announce their baby’s due date.

Perrie Edwards wrote: “I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. ILY both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!”

Jade Thirlwall commented: “Love you so much. Look at this family.”

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, Clara Amfo added: “Wowowowow!!! Congrats!”

Alexandra Burke shared: “Yes yes AND YES!!!!!!!! So happy for you!”

In addition, Dani Dyer said: “Omg!!!!!! Congratulations so so excited for you.”

When did Leigh-Anne and Andre start dating?

Leigh-Anne and Andre began dating in December 2016.

Meanwhile, the Watford FC footballer popped the question in May during lockdown.

While it was a surprise, Leigh-Anne later admitted that she did suspect something was going on before Andre proposed.

Leigh-Anne with her Little Mix band mates (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Opening up on Lorraine, she shared: “I’m still like on cloud nine. I was literally messaging the girls like now he’s doing this, now he’s doing that, he’s putting the lights up, there’s candles everywhere.

“Like what is this? It’s our four year anniversary, it’s a little bit much so I did kind of suspect something.

“But I just did not think it was going to happen.”

Furthermore, the happy news comes shortly after Little Mix announced their decision to postpone their upcoming Confetti World Tour.

The upcoming tour marked the first without former band member Jesy Nelson.

Jesy quit the band earlier this year, leaving behind remaining group members, Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie.

