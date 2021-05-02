Jesy Nelson is showing off an absolutely stunning hair transformation.

The former Little Mix star, 29, has switched up her look within days of the remaining girl group members releasing their latest music video.

Jesy has swapped her curly mane for an ultra sleek and très chic bob.

Ashy brown in colour, a couple of subtle reddish strands now frame her face.

Taking to social media, she captioned her snap with a simple: “New do.”

In the pics Jesy is smouldering as she showcases the cut from different angles.

Jesy with her former Little Mix band mates (Credit: SplashNews)

What are fans saying about Jesy’s new hair?

Her Instagram followers and fans flocked to praise her new look.

One user wrote: “You look so gorgeous” and another user praised: “Wow! Jesy Nelson you are just gorg.”

Wheres a third user commented: “You look absolutely stunning” and a fourth user penned: “Wow I love this hair. You look sooo good.”

Meanwhile the remaining Little Mix members – Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Ann Pinnocke, released their new video Confetti on Friday.

Set it in a night club, they transform into male versions of themselves for the absolute banger.

Jesy announced she was leaving the girl group back in December.

Jesy in her Odd One Out documentary (Credit: BBC)

Why did Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix?

Her departure statement included: “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health.

“I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.”

Indeed she said she was breaking away from the band to focus on her wellbeing and mental health.

Back in 2019 Jesy starred in a stirring BBC documentary called Odd One Out.

In it, she said she’d been constantly trolled and bullied online since winning X Factor with Little Mix in 2011.

During the documentary, she lamented: “I felt embarrassed, I felt ashamed.

“It got so bad that I couldn’t even bring myself to get out of bed in the morning and I just stopped turning up for work.”



She even said the pressure had got so bad she had tried to take her own life.

*Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

