Little Mix are having therapy together as a trio.

The remaining girl group members – Jade Thirlwall, 28, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 28, and Perrie Edwards, 27, said they “love” going to group therapy sessions.

They say they are one another’s biggest cheerleaders and support systems.

In a new interview, Perrie said she could always count on Jade and Leigh-Anne.

Speaking to Euphoria, she said: “We love going to therapy together. We also have each other, which is huge.

Little Mix are attending group therapy after Jesy left (far left, Credit: SplashNews)

“We’re each other’s support system in a way because we’re sisters and feel every emotion together.”

Meanwhile Jade advised fans to only follow social media accounts that made them feel good – and not lacking.

Finally Leigh-Anne said she was trying to remove toxic elements out of her life this year.

Their new single, Confetti feat Saweetie, is out this Friday.

This will be their first music video without Jesy Nelson.

Jesy has lef the group (Credit: SplashNews)

Jesy announced she was leaving the group in December.

Jade now says that the band have embraced the change, explaining: “It’s still all systems go in Little Mix world. It’s just learning to adapt. I think it’s quite exciting.”

Jesy, 29, had said she was taking an extended break from the group just the month before.

Taking to Instagram, she said she was leaving “with a heavy heart” but she was keen for a new chapter.

Jesy’s statement included: “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health.

“I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.

Little Mix won X Factor in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews)

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.”

Little Mix’s official account confirmed: “After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy.”

“We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.”

