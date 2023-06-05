Family of Lauren Harries ask for ‘support’ as they reveal she’s in an induced coma following seizure

In latest Lauren Harries news, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant is in an induced coma following a seizure.

Former child prodigy Lauren, 45, underwent emergency brain surgery earlier this year. Less than a fortnight later, it was reported she was rushed to intensive care due to infections causing her problems with her breathing.

And on Sunday evening, a further health update issued by Lauren’s Twitter account revealed the reality TV star has been put in a coma by medics in order to bring her symptoms under control.

Lauren Harries took part in the 2013 series of Celebrity Big Brother and finished third (Credit: YouTube)

Lauren Harries news

A tweet shared today (Monday June 5) read: “Last night Lauren had a seizure and doctors have had to put her into an induced coma to get it under control.

Lauren needs all your support and wishes, she loves you all.

The previous tweet posted on the account – reportedly by Lauren’s mother – detailed her family’s worry over Lauren’s condition.

One of the scariest experiences of a mother’s life, seeing your child hurting. All I wanted to do was swap places with Lauren. This is just after her brain surgery, even then we had no idea if we’d ever get our Lauren back again. Seeing her like this was terrifying. She has been… pic.twitter.com/ayM9wQsjTu — Lauren Harries (@LaurenHarries) June 3, 2023

A short video clip attached to the Saturday June 3 post also showed a shaven-headed Lauren recovering in her hospital bed.

The tweet read: “One of the scariest experiences of a mother’s life, seeing your child hurting. All I wanted to do was swap places with Lauren. This is just after her brain surgery, even then we had no idea if we’d ever get our Lauren back again. Seeing her like this was terrifying. She has been so brave and I am so proud of her for all she’s been through. We love you so much Lauren.”

Lauren reportedly underwent brain surgery in March (Credit: YouTube)

How Twitter users have reacted

Fans have deluged Lauren’s Twitter account with messages of support following the latest news.

One social media user offered: “Our prayers are strongly with you all during this time, stay strong to all the family.” “So sorry to hear this news. Love and best wishes to Lauren and you all,” another sympathised. And a third person posted: “Sending prayers.”

