Lauren Harries has head shaved as mother gives update on star’s condition following emergency brain surgery

Big Brother star Lauren Harries had to have her head shaved for emergency surgery and “would have died” without it, her mother has revealed.

Lauren, 45, went into hospital on Friday, with her mother telling fans she needed emergency brain surgery.

And last night (April 15), she posted an update on Twitter.

Lauren Harries has undergone emergency surgery (Credit: Splash News)

Lauren Harries news

Sharing an image of Lauren in a hospital bed, she can be seen with a dressing on her head.

Lauren has woken up after her brain surgery. They had to shave her hair. As you know this is Laurens worst nightmare but she would have died if not. The amazing staff in the Heath Hospital have been wonderful. Thank you for your kind words, her recovery ahead. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/CqaY954BfN — Lauren Harries (@LaurenHarries) April 15, 2023

The post read: “Lauren has woken up after her brain surgery. They had to shave her hair. As you know this is Lauren’s worst nightmare but she would have died if not. The amazing staff in the Heath Hospital have been wonderful. Thank you for your kind words, her recovery [is] ahead. Update to follow.”

Well-wishes flooded in from fans. One wrote: “Wishing you a speed recovery.”

Another supportive follower tweeted: “Oh love, it will grow back! So glad to see you smiling, looking fabulous as usual xx big love xx”

“Speedy recovery Lauren,” a third replied. “Don’t worry about your hair, it’ll grow fast and a cute pixie crop for summer will look gorgeous on you! Health is more important. Onwards and upwards. Sending healing vibes.”

Lauren’s emergency op

Her mum broke the news of Lauren’s emergency surgery on Twitter on Friday, asking fans to ‘pray’ for the reality TV star.

She wrote: “Please pray or send good thoughts to my precious daughter Lauren, who is recovering from emergency brain surgery today.”

Lauren Harries retired from public life after Naked Attraction (Credit: ITV)

Lauren was a contestant on the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother, which aired in 2013. She has also appeared on Celebrity Juice and Naked Attraction.

She went on to the latter in 2019 – and was the first celebrity to do so. But after her appearance, Lauren, who is transgender, announced she was “retiring from public life”.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said: “I am retiring from the public life and leaving social media. I won’t be on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. I am giving it all up. It’s because I cannot take all the negativity towards me. After Naked Attraction there was loads.”

