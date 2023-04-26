Strictly legend Len Goodman revealed unusual dedication he wanted on his gravestone before he died

Strictly legend Len Goodman revealed the unusual dedication he wanted on his gravestone just two years before his death.

The late ballroom dancer died last weekend at the age of 78 after being diagnosed with bone cancer. Len had been a judge on shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars.

Len Goodman was a judge on Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly legend Len joked about his gravestone

In 2021, Len joked that “Here lies Len – he couldn’t be bothered” should be put on his gravestone due to his laid-back attitude.

He told The Sun that he was “no good at school or learning” and that he “couldn’t be bothered” when he was younger. “Most of my life that was my attitude. It should be on my tombstone. Here lies Len – he couldn’t be bothered.” he said.

Len also revealed that he became less competitive as he got older. “My trouble is – I’m not very competitive. Back in the 60s and 70s when I danced, I was so competitive. So when that was over, it sort of knocked all the competitive side out of my body,” he said.

The star died at the age of 78 after battling bone cancer (Credit: Cover Images)

Len Goodman’s death

Len died on Saturday (April 22) in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family.”

Many stars have paid tributes to the dancing legend. Oti Mabuse wrote: “My heart breaks. This absolute shock – you will forever be missed. Thank you for your honesty, integrity, and pleasurable presence.” Strictly host Claudia Winkleman tweeted: “I’m so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth, and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends.”

Craig Revel Horwood also tweeted: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and ‘It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern’ will live with me forever. RIP Len.”

