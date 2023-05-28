Lauren Harries on Naked Attraction (Credit: C4/YouTube)
TV

Fans share fears for Lauren Harries after ‘haunting’ new picture from her hospital bed

Fans were left fearing for Lauren's well-being

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Fans have shared their fears for Lauren Harries after seeing a “haunting” new picture posted from her hospital bed as the star continues to recover from a prolonged illness.

Lauren is currently recovering from brain surgery. Her mother shared an update on her Twitter account yesterday (May 27). The news was accompanied by a picture of Lauren, which has left some fans shocked.

The Celebrity Big Brother star was rushed to hospital last month after undergoing an emergency brain surgery procedure. She was then moved to the ICU after catching Covid-19 as well as two breathing infections.

Lauren Harries on Naked Attraction
Lauren is currently in hospital recovering from surgery (Credit: C4/YouTube)

Lauren Harries’ family share health update from hospital bed

Using Lauren’s Twitter account, her mother wrote: “Lauren is having physiotherapy to get her strength back after the operation. She is still in hospital but hopefully she will be home soon.  It has been such a stressful time but she knows her family are always with her. We all love her so much, mother and daughter love is so…”

Fans worry for Lauren Harries health following ‘haunting’ update

As the picture was shared, fans aired their concern on social media afterwards. Many were extremely worried, labelling Lauren’s appearance as “haunting”.

“Does anyone know what the hell is going on with Lauren Harries!? Her family just tweet cryptic messages. I’m shook!” said one shocked fan.

“Every time they tweet like ‘oh she’s getting there’ but she looks progressively worse, like she’s falling to bits bless her,” commented another.

“Haunting,” another said, quite simply.

“She looks extremely unwell,” wrote another.

Naked Attraction star Lauren Harries on Celebrity Big Brother
Lauren appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 (Credit: Channel 5)

Lauren’s emergency operation

Lauren was admitted to hospital in April, requiring a life-saving operation on her brain. She has remained in hospital since, recovering from infection following the surgery.

Lauren was a contestant on the series 12 of Celebrity Big Brother, airing in 2013. She also appeared on Celebrity Juice and Naked Attraction.

However, following her appearance on Naked Attraction, Lauren announced that she was “retiring from public life”. Speaking to the Daily Star, she said: “I am retiring from the public life and leaving social media. I won’t be on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. I am giving it all up. It’s because I cannot take all the negativity towards me. After Naked Attraction there was loads.”

Read more: Lauren Harries rushed to intensive care following emergency brain surgery

Lauren Harries Introduces Her New Partner Bruce | This Morning

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Health Lauren Harries

Trending Articles

Simon Cowell on BGT looking worried (Credit: ITV/YouTube/Composite: ED!)
BGT boss Simon Cowell left ‘extremely upset’ over family cancer diagnosis
Emily Morgan
Emily Morgan cause of death confirmed as devastated viewers pay tribute
James Martin hosting his TV show
James Martin ‘honoured’ as he lands huge new TV show for ITV
Simon Cowell comp image with son Eric
Simon Cowell drops baby bombshell as he longs for second child at 63
Loose Women logo and Phillip Schofield in circle
Loose Women stars express fears for Phillip Schofield’s ‘troubled’ young lover amid ‘formal complaint to management’
Eamonn Holmes frowns next to Phillip Schofield
5 burning questions that need addressing after Eamonn Holmes’ scathing Phillip Schofield allegations