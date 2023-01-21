Lauren Goodger crying on Loose Women
Lauren Goodger makes sad admission about ‘massive trauma’ of losing baby girl

Her first-born daughter Larose turns two this summer

By Nancy Brown

Lauren Goodger has spoken of her “massive trauma” after losing her baby girl Lorena last year.

The former TOWIE star announced that her baby had died last July.

Now the star has admitted that “life goes on” as she focuses on being a mum to her first daughter, Larose.

Lauren Goodger in a gold dress
Lauren said she is keen to start a charity in Lorena’s memory (Credit: Splash News)

Lauren Goodger shares ‘massive trauma’ after death of baby

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lauren admitted: “I’ve been through massive trauma, I’m not gonna sugarcoat it but everyone knows and I feel like one day I want to inspire other women.”

She added that she’s been finding strength in being a mother to her daughter Larose, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Charles Drury.

Lauren said she’s the “most amazing little girl I’ve ever had in my life”.

She also admitted she’s “the best thing that’s ever happened to me”.

Setting up a charity in Lorena’s memory

Lauren added: “I am a very strong person. I’ve been through a lot. And I feel like I want to be there to inspire young girls and other mums that are going through similar things.

“And just, you know, everything happens for a reason. Life goes on,” she added sadly.

Lauren does have plans to honour Lorena by setting up a charity in her memory, she said.

The former reality TV star also admitted the loss has changed her, declaring “it’s not [the] Lauren Goodger [from] before, it’s Lauren Goodger now”.

Lauren Goodger crying on Loose Women
Lauren Goodger has admitted ‘life goes on’ following the loss of her baby (Credit: YouTube)

Star’s 24 hours with Lorena

Lauren previously revealed that she spent 24 hours with her daughter following her death.

She said that she “didn’t want to let her go”.

“I kissed her all over and all through the night and I didn’t sleep, I just spent the night looking at her and touching her.

“I held her hands and her little feet, I spoke to her and told her I loved her and all about Larose,” she said.

Read more: Lauren Goodger reveals tattoo using late daughter’s ashes

YouTube video player

