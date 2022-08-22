Lauren Goodger reveals tattoo using late daughter’s ashes following tragic death

Lauren Goodger has revealed how her baby daughter’s ashes have been used in a unique way to pay tribute to her.

The former TOWIE star has had her daughter’s name inked onto her arm – using her ashes.

Lauren’s tribute to Lorena (Credit: Instagram)

Lauren Goodger baby

Last night saw Lauren take to Instagram to show off her tribute to her late daughter, Lorena.

Lauren’s newborn daughter Lorena tragically died last month.

In a story for her 854k followers to see, Lauren showed off a new tattoo that she’d had done.

The 35-year-old now has Lorena’s name inked onto her arm.

“So my Lorena tattoo has been tattooed with her ashes,” she captioned the snap.

Lauren Goodger’s tattoo explained

“It’s something special,” she continued. “Her ashes are now tattooed in me forever.”

The reality star then went on to explain the new tattoo.

“Every day I go through my list that is full of things that I have to do,” she wrote.

“For my babies, my home, my future, for my Larose, and my [angel emoji] baby,” she continued.

“This was one on my list that was on my mind every day and I’m so glad it’s done.”

Lauren opened up about Lorena’s death (Credit: ITV)

Lauren on Lorena’s passing

Last month Lauren opened up about Lorena’s passing.

Speaking to New! magazine, she said that she needs more of an understanding as to why Lorena died.

“I don’t blame anyone, I can’t. It is what it is, and obviously, it’s awful. I’d do anything to rewind it. I guess I can blame myself, but then again I think it’s happened and I can’t change it,” she said.

She then went on to say that she has had casts of Lorena’s hands and feet made, and taken clippings of her “beautiful hair”.

If you’ve been affected by the loss of a child contact the UK Child Bereavement helpline on 0800 02 888 40.

