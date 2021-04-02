Laura Whitmore has revealed an absolutely adorable new photo of her newborn baby.

The Love Island host, 35, recently welcomed her firstborn child with her husband Iain Stirling, 33.

Taking to social media, Laura shared a heartwarming snap of her cradling her baby.

Addressing her 1.3 million Instagram followers, Laura captioned the pic with: “Thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love x.”

In the photo, the baby is tightly swaddled and wearing a little snap.

Snuggled up to her mum, we can only see a glimpse of the little tot.

Meanwhile Laura looks effortlessly cool as she posed next to a graffiti wall.

Donning shades and an embroidered denim jacket, she looks every bit the cool mum.

Several of the former MTV host’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate her.

Gaby Roslin commented: “Huge congratulations. Sending so much love to the three of you.”

Stacey Dooley posted a single heart emoji and Davina McCall posted a “yaaaay” followed with various emojis.

Laura Whitmore has welcomed her first baby (Credit: SplashNews)

And Kate Thornton and Anna Williamson also offered their best wishes.

So far, neither Laura or Iain have revealed their tot’s name.

However, we expect it will be announced to the world in good time.

The couple confirmed they were expecting a baby in December 2020, shortly after their secret nuptials.

The pair had a wedding amid lockdown at Dublin’s City Hall.

Laura and Iain just welcomed their first child (Credit: SplashNews)

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was said to be a very low key and intimate affair.

Iain reportedly proposed to Laura last summer after they filmed Love Island in South Africa.

The comedian serves as the show’s comedic narrator.

They’d tragically suffered a miscarriage in 2018.

Laura has spoken of the tremendous grief they both suffered as a result.

Speaking to The Times last year, Laura explained: “It took me a year to talk about my miscarriage. I’d heard about people having miscarriages when they were trying for babies, but my situation was very different.

“What happens if you weren’t trying for a baby? I had that guilt of, ‘I wasn’t expecting this,’ so then you change your life. But then suddenly you have to change your head again after the miscarriage.”

