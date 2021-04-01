Laura Whitmore has welcomed her first baby with her husband Iain Stirling.

The Love Island host, 35, hasn’t yet announced the news on social media however, she was spotted out with her baby.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, Laura and Iain doted on their tot as they stepped out for coffee in London on Wednesday.

Laura has welcomed her first baby (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Laura Whitmore gives birth to first baby

Iain, 33, wore an all black outfit with a leather jacket as he placed his baby into the backseat of a car.

Meanwhile, Laura wore a denim jacket and black joggers as she drank her coffee.

ED! has contacted reps for Laura and Iain for comment.

The couple announced their pregnancy in December (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after Laura and Iain announced they were expecting their first child in December.

Announcing the news with fans, Laura wrote: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life.

“A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lockdown beer belly is out of control.

“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet.

Laura and Iain haven’t yet announced their baby’s arrival (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Laura say?

“Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought.”

She concluded: “We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life.”

Elsewhere, Iain shared a snap of two PlayStation consoles with the note: “I will miss you.”

The Love Island narrator, 33, joked: “Sorry to my old babies but there is a new baby coming early 2021.”

