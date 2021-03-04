Laura Whitmore is expecting a baby girl, Lorraine Kelly accidentally let slip on her show today (March 4).

The 35-year-old Love Island star is currently expecting her first child with husband Iain Stirling.

Appearing on Lorraine to promote her new book, No One Can Change Your Life Except For You, talk soon turned to the couple’s unborn tot.

Lorraine Kelly revealed the gender of Laura Whitmore’s unborn baby on her show (Credit: ITV)

Laura Whitmore baby: What did Lorraine say?

As the pair chatted, Laura joked that she didn’t want to show herself from the waist down.

Lorraine added: “Now this book has come from personal experience, it’s lessons that you’ve learned along the way isn’t it?

“And also, advice that you want to pass on to your baby girl.”

Clearly taken aback, Laura paused before replying: “Yeah…

Laura chatted to Lorraine on her ITV show (Credit: ITV)

“Well to my baby, erm, yeah it wasn’t necessarily written when I knew I was pregnant so it’s not about pregnancy.

“I’ll tell you that now, but there’s lot of things in there that I’ve picked up over the years.”

ED! has contacted Laura’s rep for comment.

How did viewers react?

Viewers flocked to Twitter to comment on Lorraine’s slip up.

One wrote: “Did Lorraine just reveal that Laura Whitmore is having a girl? #pink #whoop #lorraine.”

Did @lorraine just announce Laura Whitmore's baby gender without Laura announcing it first 🤔 — Ms MT (@MsMayTodde) March 4, 2021

I think #Lorraine just accidentally announced that Laura Whitmore is having a girl 🤣 Oops! — rachel (@Rachbythesea) March 4, 2021

In addition, a second shared: “Think #Lorraine just announced Laura Whitmore’s baby gender this morning on ITV.”

A third added: “I think #Lorraine just accidentally announced that Laura Whitmore is having a girl. Oops!”

Meanwhile, Lorraine later addressed the incident herself on Twitter.

Replying to a fan, she pointed out: “Only because Laura writes in her book about her baby girl but I’m not sure they know!”

Laura and Iain are expecting their first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Has Laura confirmed the gender of her baby?

While she is yet to announce the gender publicly, Laura did confirm she is expecting a girl in an excerpt of her book.

According to MailOnline, she wrote: “As I finish this book, it doesn’t end at chapter nine.

There’s a new chapter coming into my life – in the form of a baby girl currently growing inside me

“There’s a new chapter coming into my life – in the form of a baby girl currently growing inside me and that scares the [bleep] out of me.”

Laura and Iain secretly married in Dublin in November 2020.

