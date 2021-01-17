Pregnant Laura Whitmore has slammed a fan who accused her over breaking the current lockdown restrictions.

The Love Island host, who is expecting her first child with husband Iain Sterling, hit back after enjoying a walk with a pal.

Laura, 35, shared some pictures of her socially-distanced stroll in the countryside on Instagram.

Pregnant Laura Whitmore enjoys a walk in the park

She wrote alongside them: “Walk in the park… the new Saturday night out with the girls 😂

“Hope you’re all staying positive! Sending love.”

But one follower commented: “Aren’t we supposed to be exercising only in lockdown?”

Clearly unimpressed, Laura shot back: “Walking is exercising last I checked? Not able for the runs sadly.”

Despite Laura’s reply, the follower went on: “Work at the NHS hospital I do and you might not be so blasé about socialising.”

Is Laura in the right?

The current Government guidelines state that you can exercise outside once a day with one person from another household.

“This includes but is not limited to running, cycling, walking, and swimming,” the legislation states.

Following the comment, a flurry of fans have jumped to Laura’s defence.

She’s pregnant in a pandemic, back off.

One wrote: “You can meet one person outside to exercise, which she is. You literally have no point to make. She’s pregnant in a pandemic, back off.”

Another replied: “I work in icu and if people are following the rules and want to socialise, in line with the rules, then I’m happy that they are.

“The rules state you can exercise with one person. The pictures show Laura and her friend being socially distanced so I don’t know what the problem is.”

Laura is expecting her first child with husband Iain Stirling (Credit: Splashnews.com)

A third even added: “I’m an NHS midwife and very pleased you are exercising outside, with company, to maintain your physical and mental health!”

Others have reminded the original commenter to “be kind” to others.

When did Laura reveal her baby news?

Laura announced her pregnancy on social media in December.

Sharing a picture of a babygro, she revealed: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life.

“A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lockdown beer belly is out of control.

“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet.”

The Irish star later confirmed that she had Iain had married, following rumours of a secret wedding.

