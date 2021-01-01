Laura Whitmore married Iain Stirling in a ‘perfect’ secret ceremony.

The Love Island presenter, 35, gushed over the moment she tied the knot with the comedian, 32, as she looked back on 2020.

Taking to Instagram, pregnant Laura described their “perfect” wedding.

Laura Whitmore broke her silence on her wedding with Iain Stirling (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Laura Whitmore say about getting married to Iain Stirling?

She said: “A year ago Iain asked me to marry him and we had the most magical, perfect ceremony.

“We loved having it to ourselves, we had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got. We have never spoken publicly about our engagement or wedding.”

Laura continued: “Back at the time we never felt the need to say anything as it’s all such a personal experience. We also were too busy enjoying it!”

The couple are expecting their first child together (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

She added: “Sending love to you and yours and here’s to 2021! Happy new year everyone! Wishing you all the love x.”

The couple’s celebrity friends rushed to congratulate them in the comments.

Presenter Helen Skelton wrote, with a string of heart eye emojis: “Congratulations.”

And Celebrity Gogglebox star Denise Van Outen posted heart and champagne glass emojis.

Radio DJ and Strictly star Clara Amfo said, “Delight!” while actress Emily Atack called them “legends”.

It follows the couple’s pregnancy announcement earlier this month.

Married couple expecting first child

She told her followers on Instagram: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life.

“A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lockdown beer belly is out of control.

“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet.”

Laura is the presenter of Love Island (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

She went on to explain that people assumed she had a hangover when she was ill while presenting live on radio.

Laura added: “We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life.”

