Pregnant Laura Whitmore has revealed she’s expecting her first baby with rumoured husband Iain Stirling.

The Love Island presenter, 35, took to social media today to confirm the happy news, alongside a sweet snap of a baby grow.

It comes after reports revealed the pair secretly tied the knot in Dublin last month.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are set to welcome a baby together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Laura Whitmore reveals she is pregnant

Announcing the news with fans, Laura wrote: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life.

“A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.

Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.

“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore)

Read more: The One Show viewers switch off over guest presenter Iain Stirling’s ‘cringeworthy’ remarks

“Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought.”

She concluded: “We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life.”

How did Iain Stirling announce the news?

Meanwhile, Iain shared a snap of two PlayStation consoles with the note “I will miss you”.

The comedian, 32, joked: “Sorry to my old babies but there is a new baby coming early 2021.”

Laura took to social media to reveal their baby joy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Love Island stars Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling ‘engaged following holiday proposal’

Laura and Iain’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the pair.

Ronan Keating said: “Congrats guys. Awesome news.”

Dermot O’Leary added: “The best news. Congrats x.’

Scarlett Moffatt gushed: “Omg congratulations you will make the greatest parents @thewhitmore.”

The couple will welcome their first child next year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are Laura and Iain married?

The news follows shortly after it was revealed the pair secretly wed last month.

According to The Sun, the happy couple tied the knot in a Humanist ceremony at Dublin’s City Hall in front of 25 guests.

A source told the publication: “Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible.

“Despite circumstances not being ideal, it was such a romantic day.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.