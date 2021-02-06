Lacey Turner has welcomed her second baby with her husband Matt Kay.

The couple, who married in 2017, welcomed a baby boy on February 3 and said they’re “completely besotted”.

EastEnders actress Lacey and Matt are already parents to their one-year-old daughter, Dusty.

Lacey Turner gives birth to second baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Lacey Turner say about her second baby?

The Stacey Slater star told OK! Magazine: “Matt and I are so completely besotted with our early surprise and Dusty is so in love with her new baby brother!

“How lucky we all are.”

Lacey and Matt announced they were expecting their second baby in September last year.

Lacey previously described her little girl Dusty as her miracle baby after suffering two traumatic miscarriages.

The actress told OK! about her second pregnancy: “I was over the moon. I had an inkling I was pregnant, so I took the test at home and it was positive.

Matt and I are so completely besotted with our early surprise.

“We feel so lucky to be expecting our second baby, as it took so long to get Dusty.”

Matt added: “When Lacey told me, I was so happy. Having Dusty was the best thing that ever happened to us, so to have another baby is only going to be amazing.”

The actress opened up about her miscarriages (Credit: ITV)

What did Lacey say about suffering two miscarriages?

Lacey has previously opened up about suffering two miscarriages before welcoming Dusty.

She said on This Morning in 2019: “A month after the wedding, we got pregnant. We couldn’t believe it, you start thinking about names and then we got to seven weeks and we sadly lost it.

“It was heartbreaking. My whole world crumbled.”

Shortly after that, the star got pregnant again however seven weeks into the pregnancy, she lost her baby for a second time.

Lacey already has a daughter, Dusty (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the star said that her birth to Dusty was “unbelievable”.

She said on Loose Women last year: “I had the most unbelievable birth.

“I literally woke up with a tummy ache at two in the morning, went to the hospital at three, and I got in the bath, had her at nine and was back at home by half five cleaning my house.”

