Kim Woodburn worries fans as she shares photo from hospital bed

Kim Woodburn has left her fans worried as she shared a photo from a hospital bed.

On Friday, the Celebrity Big Brother and I’m A Celebrity star posted a picture of herself in a hospital gown and hooked up to an oxygen machine.

But Kim, 80, appeared in good spirits as she jokingly placed a cardboard bowl on her head.

The star captioned the post: “My hospital outfit. Do you like the hat? Home tonight! Yippeee!”

Although Kim said she’s going home tonight, many of her followers expressed their concerns and sent their well-wishes.

One commented: “Oh lord!! What ever happened? Hope you get well soon.”

Another person said: “Oh no I hope you’re okay Kim, sending you loads of love.”

A third wrote: “Whatttt happened my love??? Get well soon.”

Another added: “Hope you’re OK! Get well soon!”

One wrote: “Get well soon, what happened Kim?”

ED! has contacted reps for Kim for comment.

Kim has become a household name thanks to her hit show, How Clean is Your House?.

She was also known for her explosive appearances on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and I’m A Celebrity in 2009 alongside the likes of Katie Price and Gino D’Acampo.

Kim also made a controversial appearance on Loose Women in 2018 where she clashed with panellist Coleen Nolan.

It came after Kim and Coleen had clashed in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

During her interview on Loose Women, Kim ended up walking off set and branded Coleen “lying trash”.

The clash sparked almost 8,000 complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom, which later cleared the show.

