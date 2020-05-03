Kerry Katona's fans rally around her as she shares worrying quote

Former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona has left some of her fans worried after she posted a quote on Instagram.

Sharing with her some 587,000 followers, Kerry, 39, urged them to "stay strong" along with a quote about the "worst feeling".

Kerry Katona shared a message about the 'worst feeling' (Credit: Splash)

The quote reads: "The worst feeling is when you feel so [bleep] that you want to just break down crying on the floor, but your eyes won't form the tears so you just sit there feeling even more [bleep]."

Her followers have flooded her post's comments with well wishes and empathy.

One wrote: "Sit with the feeling and remember it will pass. This emptiness will pass.

"You know this, take comfort in that. Grab a pen and write a quick gratitude list and read it out loud."

A second advised: "Don’t let the day beat you. You are the day, remember that. Wake up and win the day."

A third sympathised: "I felt this way yesterday... Believe me it's awful but it will pass..... Just put a film on to try and take your thoughts elsewhere."

And a fourth explained: "That’s exactly how I’m feeling this morning. Just going to do some exercise with my daughter to try and snap out of it xx."

The emotive post comes just minutes after she posted a list of helpline numbers.

Along with the slogan "Never Alone", the numbers for charities such as Mind and NSPCC are listed.

One clearly concerned fan responded with: "Why don’t you take your own advice and call one of those numbers, it might help you xx."

Another praised: "Thank you for sharing this hun you're so very thoughtful of everyone even when you're having your own struggles, bless your heart."

Although Kerry seems to be feeling down about the nationwide lockdown today, not all of her time in quarantine appears negative.

Kerry rocking pink hair last year while filming Celebs Go Dating (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

In fact, quite the opposite. She has shared numerous gorgeous photos on her Instagram feed of her enjoying quality family time with her children.

In one snap she's shown snuggling in bed watching Grey's Anatomy with her eldest child, daughter Molly.

And in another she's enjoying a walk with her youngest, daughter Dylan, and their pet dog.

