Kym Marsh celebrates her grandson Teddy's first birthday

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh is today celebrating her grandson Teddy's first birthday.

Proud gran Kym, 43, has marked the special day by sharing a series of cute snaps of the tot.

Kym Marsh is celebrating a very special little boy's birthday (Credit: Splash)

Sadly, the current lockdown restrictions mean Kym is unable to give her grandson a hug on his milestone day.

But she has written a beautiful message about Teddy online.

Taking to Instagram, Kym has said: "Happy 1st birthday to my beautiful precious grandson!

"Teddy you have brought so much joy and happiness to us all!

I love you more than words can ever say. Thank you for making our lives so much better!

"You light up every day with your beautiful smile and your laugh is like music to my heart.

Kym then went on to credit her daughter Emilie and her partner Mikey for the great job they are doing in raising Teddy.

The actress continued: "@emilieecunliffe.x @mikeyhoz I am so proud of you both.

"You are wonderful parents, to have such a happy little boy shows how great a job you are both doing! He’s an absolute credit to you.

"So today not only do we wish Teddy Archie David Hoszowskyj very happy 1st birthday but we also raise a glass to two of the best parents I know!! I love you all."

Kym, who quit Corrie last year, has spoken openly on social media about how much she misses Teddy, Emilie and Mikey.

The star is keeping herself busy home-schooling daughter Polly, nine, during the pandemic but they aren't far from her mind.

Alongside a photo of Teddy and Emilie, Kym recently wrote: "I just miss you both so much 😢❤️ @emilieecunliffe.x and my teddy bear ❤️."

Kym also posted a snap of Teddy in his paddling pool, adding: "My beautiful grandson enjoying his time in the sunshine!! Oh how I miss him 😍😍 @emilieecunliffe.x @mikeyhoz."

Along with Mikey, Kym was at Teddy's birth last May.

Following his arrival, she gushed: "Last night was a night I will never forget. I became a ‘Loli’ for the first time!!!

"My beautiful daughter was an absolute warrior and her partner and I were the best birthing team we could be!!!"

She added: "I was so honoured to have been a part of bringing him into the world.

“My beautiful grandson, I love you I will always love you and I promise to help guide you through life as best I can.”

