Kerry Katona reveals she will 'definitely use a surrogate' as her kids 'beg' her to have another baby

Kerry Katona may be a mum of five, but that hasn't put her off wanting more children.

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry, 39, doesn't want to go through another pregnancy herself, though.

Instead, she is considering getting a surrogate to have the baby for her.

Kerry already has five children (Credit: Splash News)

The star said she couldn't deal with "the danger, the hormones, the uncertainty" of pregnancy again.

She probably doesn't want to lose her six-pack either.

I don't want to put my body through it again – the danger, the hormones, the uncertainty.

The star recently showed off the results of her fitness regime as she posted a series of stunning bikini shots.

Kerry is in a relationship with personal trainer Ryan Maloney, who is nine years her junior.

Adding to her brood?

She is already mum to Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 17, with her ex-husband Brian McFadden.

Kerry also has Heidi, 13, and Max, 12, with second ex-husband Mark Croft, and six-year-old Dylan-Jorge with late ex-husband George Kay.

Writing in her New! column, Kerry said: "If I were to have another baby, I'd definitely use a surrogate. I don't want to put my body through it again – the danger, the hormones, the uncertainty. It's always worth it in the end, but pregnancy can be a real pain."

And it seems that not all her memories of previous pregnancies are good ones.

Tears and meltdowns

She said: "When I was having Molly, I remember sitting with Brian and my mum and bursting into tears when I found a stretch mark. I was only 20 and it was awful."

Kerry says her kids have begged her to have another baby (Credit: Splash News)

Kerry said then-husband Brian was "very sweet" about it and insisted that her meltdowns were "quite normal".

The star previously revealed her kids have "begged" her to have another baby.

She told Closer in April that "Heidi especially" was keen to see her add another member to the brood.

