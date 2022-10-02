Kerry Katona has revealed she had a heartbreaking secret miscarriage in 2017.

The former singer fell pregnant weeks after she left her ex-husband George Kay.

While the identity of the father has not been revealed, Kerry describes him as a “struggling actor” and calls him Mike in her new book, Whole Again.

Kerry Katona has revealed she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage (Credit: Splash News)

Kerry Katona reveals heartbreaking miscarriage

Mum-of-five Kerry revealed booked an abortion after finding out she was pregnant, but changed her mind before the appointment.

However, tragically, Kerry then began suffering complications..

To compound her trauma, she was then contractually forced to fly to India for a gig under threat of being sued for £20,000 for not turning up.

In her new memoir, serialised in The Sun, Kerry writes: “I remember feeling the blood running down the inside of my thighs as I belted out Atomic Kitten hits.

“I was taken to hospital in this foreign country, where I was told the foetus was still in me and she still had a very, very faint heartbeat. There was nothing the doctors could do. I stayed in hospital for a couple of days until eventually there was no heartbeat any more.”

My babies are absolutely everything to me’

Kerry also explained how she was left miscarrying in the hospital, before doctors intervened with an operation to terminate the pregnancy.

Kerry added: “Now remember, at this point I was a mum of five, my babies were – and still are – absolutely everything to me and it went against every single maternal instinct I had, but I knew this child was not meant to be.”

The former Atomic Kitten star told how she thinks of the time bleakly.

And she hasn’t been able to think of the child she lost as her daughter owing to the trauma.

Kerry has five children.

She shares two, Molly, 21, and Lilly-Sue, 19 with Westlife singer Brian McFadden.

And she shares Heidi, 15, and Maxwell, 15 with ex Mark Croft.

Youngest daughter, Dylan-Jorge, eight, was born to late ex George, who she married in 2014 and divorced in 2017.

He died of an overdose in 2019.

Kerry finds happiness again

However, Kerry has now found happiness again and is now engaged to personal trainer Ryan Mahoney.

Last month Kerry celebrated her birthday and admitted she didn’t think she would make it to 42.

Posting a video she said: “WTF!!!! 42 today!!! Honestly never thought I’d make it after the life I’ve had!! But here I am 42 today about to release my third autobiography!

“I am so eternally grateful and blessed to be here for another year! I have my health, my kids and my Ryan, great friends and great family with a great career. Feeling incredibly blessed.”

Kerry has had a tough life but has conquered domestic abuse, drug addiction and near bankruptcy to fight back.

