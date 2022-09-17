Kerry Katona makes shock confession about her daughters’ drinking habits

Kerry Katona has joked that her daughters can drink her under the table.

The former Atomic Kitten star was recently in Ireland celebrating her daughter Molly‘s 21st birthday.

And she admitted that Molly and her sister Lilly-Sue, 19, put her “to shame” when it came to drinking.

The star said her girls put her to shame (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kerry Katona makes shock confession about daughters

Kerry shares Molly and Lilly-Sue with her ex-husband Brian McFadden .

Earlier this week, she wrote in her New! magazine column: “I’m back from Ireland now and what a brilliant time we had celebrating Molly’s 21st birthday.

A few days before her party, we went out for some drinks and my god, my girls can drink!

“Well, not in my heyday, but they definitely can now,” added the star.

Of course, Kerry has been open about her struggles with addiction in the past.

At its height, she admitted that her drug addiction almost killed her.

Her mum Sue also struggled with an addiction to alcohol and Kerry claims it was Sue who introduced her to drugs when she was 14.

Kerry reunited with Brian

Kerry, 42, tied the knot with former Westlife star Brian McFadden in 2002 and their divorce was finalised in 2006.

They were reunited at Molly’s birthday bash and Kerry said it was “emotional” and “lovely to watch” Brian with their two daughters.

It wasn’t something she had really seen before, she went on to explain in her column.

The blonde is also mum to three more children.

She shares daughter Heidi, 15, and son Maxwell, 14, with her former flame Mark Croft, who she was married to from 2007 to 2011.

Kerry’s youngest child is eight-year-old Dylan-Jorge, who she had with her late third husband George Kay.

She and George exchanged vows in 2014 before going their separate ways in 2017. In 2019 he died following an overdose.

Kerry Katona is set to wed again (Credit: YouTube)

Hopeless romantic Kerry to marry Ryan Mahoney

Kerry is now gearing up for another trip down the aisle after meeting her Mr Right, Ryan Mahoney, on a dating app.

The couple have now been together for a few years and are engaged after Ryan popped the question in 2020.

The pair had discussed getting married in Las Vegas, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that.

It’s not known if Kerry and Ryan have set a new wedding date yet.

However, Kerry has previously confessed that she has “massive anxiety” because her first three marriages didn’t work out.

“You just start to think, it must be me,” she told MailOnline last year.

Ryan will be Kerry’s fourth husband.

