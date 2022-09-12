Kerry Katona reveals emotional moment of seeing ex Brian McFadden with daughters

Kerry Katona has opened up about her daughter Molly’s 21st birthday and seeing her ex Brian McFadden with their daughters.

She spoke about how emotional it was to see her eldest daughters with their father, Westlife star Brian.

Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden reunite for daughter’s birthday

Kerry travelled to Ireland, where her daughter Molly now stays, for the “amazing” party.

In her column for OK! Magazine, Kerry said: “What a brilliant time we had celebrating Molly’s 21st birthday.

“We all had such a brilliant time – and the party was amazing. Everyone came together for Molly, and that’s what it was all about.

“Obviously, me and Brian were reunited at the party, and it was nice to see him. I felt quite emotional seeing Lilly and Molly with their dad because I’ve never seen it before. It was really lovely to watch.”

Kerry added that it was a “brilliant night” and she “loved being back in Ireland”.

The mum-of-five also posted pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories which showed her dancing enthusiastically with Brian and their daughter Molly.

Kerry’s relationship with Brian now

Kerry recently had an interview with OK! Magazine alongside her daughter Lilly.

When asked about Brian’s partner, Danielle Parkinson, Kerry responded: “Oh, we love Danielle. She’s the best. We love Danielle more than Brian!”

Brian and Kerry had met in 1999 and married shortly after in 2002.

Brian and Kerry split in 2004 after only two years of marriage. The pair share two daughters Molly, 21, and Lilly, 19.

Since their divorce, Kerry has been married twice and is currently engaged to her partner Ryan Mahoney who is a health and nutrition expert.

Brian and his partner Danielle also have a daughter together called Ruby, who is one-year-old.

Brian told Closer magazine in May: “Kerry and I didn’t have a very good relationship from the day we broke up until now, really, but it’s been a long time.

“We were only kids when we got together and when we broke up, but we have enough life experience now that we get on with it and there are no problems.

“There’s no fighting anymore.”

Kerry said in her column earlier this year: “The last time they saw me and Brian together was last March when my auntie died. And that’s actually the first time Lilly has ever seen me and Brian in the same room since we split.”

Kerry confirmed that the pair had in fact never co-parented their children.

She added: “If I’m being honest, me and Brian have never co-parented the kids. I’ve been the one to parent them. It’s just always been that way.”

