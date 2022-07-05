Kerry Katona teases ‘huge announcement’ as she shares news about her and fiancé Ryan

In latest Kerry Katona news, the singer has teased an imminent big announcement as she revealed a new acquisition.

Kerry, 41, gave herself a pat on the back and offered “inspirational” words to fans in a recent Instagram address.

The former Atomic Kitten star explained yesterday (July 4) just how proud she is of herself and fiancé Ryan Mahoney.

However, Kerry insisted she wasn’t ‘bragging’ – but said she was showing ‘gratitude’ instead.

And fans made it clear they were impressed with both Kerry’s words and work ethic, telling her: “You deserve this.”

Kerry Katona news

In her five minute piece to the camera, Kerry gave fans a glimpse of a new car. She also promised a “huge announcement” would be revealed today (Tuesday July 5) but didn’t hint at other details.

Instead she stressed how “hard work pays off” as she gave an insight into the thinking that drives her and ensures she keeps rebounding from life’s challenges.

“I am so proud of how hard me and Ryan has worked,” Kerry said into the camera.

She continued, showing off the green Lamborghini in the background: “And we’ve just got delivery of our new car.”

Kerry on Instagram

The star maintained she wasn’t boasting, however, reasoning: “You’ve all watched my story and have seen me at my lowest.”

She then touched upon decisive moments from her life, including being bankrupt, her three marriages and living in a refuge.

More than once Kerry suggested she “should be dead”.

But she asserted: “I keep fighting for another day.

“If I can do it, anyone can do it.”

Believe in yourself and surround yourself with good people.

She also advised followers: “Believe in yourself and surround yourself with good people.”

Ryan joined her at one point in the clip, and Kerry admitted: “I’m just so proud of us.”

Kerry also expressed similar upbeat sentiments in the post’s caption, writing: “Don’t let anyone tell you CAN’T!

“Believe in yourself and be your own hero.

“This isn’t about bragging! This is about resilience, strength, hope, determination and hard work and never ever giving up!”

How fans reacted

The vast majority of commenters on Kerry’s post responded positively to the TV personality and her achievements.

One person congratulated her and Ryan: “Well deserved, you both work so hard, well done to you both.”

Another complimented them and the flash motor: “Lovely car. You have earned the car. All the best, keep going to the top. Be safe.”

And someone else echoed Kerry’s words: “This is proof never to give up! Everything’s possible! Blessings to you and Ryan and your kids.”

Ryan gave Kerry a peck during his appearance in her video (Credit: Instagram)

Others also suggested they concurred and were motivated by what Kerry had to say.

“100% agree, you’re doing amazing. Don’t let anyone pull you down,” one commenter saluted her.

Another reflected: “Fair play. Anyone who slags you off for succeeding is sad.”

And someone else gushed: “You’re such an inspiration Kerry!

“You’re real, down to earth and just a damn good person!

“You and Ryan deserve this! So so so happy for you both!”

